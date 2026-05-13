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Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Ranked In The 2026 WTR 1000 Among The World's Leading Trademark Professionals
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a veteran-owned law firm, is proud to share that it has earned a place in the 2026 edition of the World Trademark Review (WTR) 1000.
Now in its 16th year, the WTR 1000 identifies the foremost trademark legal services providers worldwide through a rigorous qualitative research process. The resulting rankings spotlight both firms and individual practitioners recognized as exceptional across more than 87 jurisdictions around the globe.
Described by the World Trademark Review as“a key player in the IP space” and backed by a team of skilled attorneys with deep experience cutting across major dispute forums, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has once again earned placement among the world's leading trademark firms. This year, DBL continues to hold a Bronze band ranking for trademark enforcement and litigation in the DC Metro Area.
Managing Partner Thomas Dunlap shared his thoughts on the recognition: "Being recognized once again by the WTR 1000 is a meaningful honor for our firm,” said Thomas Dunlap.“At Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, we are committed to delivering exceptional intellectual property counsel that combines deep legal experience with practical business insight. This recognition reflects the talent, dedication, and collaborative effort of our entire team. As the global marketplace continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators protect and strengthen their brands.”
Partners Thomas Dunlap and Alex Butterman have again been recognized as highly recommended individuals in the DC Metro Area, while Partner Joseph Diamante was acknowledged for his outstanding service to clients in New York. Partner Alex Butterman reflected on the honor: "I am thrilled and proud of our workforce to learn that we have once again been selected as a WTR 1000 trademark firm. This demonstrates our consistency and steadfastness in our determination to help our clients achieve their goals despite ongoing challenges and changing times. This recognition reflects our growth mindset and our strong culture of teamwork, and we thank WTR for this recognition.”
WTR 1000 researchers praised both recognized partners individually, noting that Tom Dunlap is distinguished by his business-minded approach, drawing on a broad range of legal and real-world experience to deliver practical, well-informed counsel to his clients. Alex Butterman was similarly recognized as an“excellent professional who can be recommended in full confidence”-qualities that make him an exceptional partner for clients and colleagues alike.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's trademark attorneys help businesses secure hundreds of trademarks annually. With a portfolio encompassing more than 10,000 U.S. trademark applications and registrations since 2001 and serving both commercial and government clients, including the National Institutes of Health - DBL has established itself as a premier U.S. trademark firm. The firm's intellectual property team brings strong backgrounds in science and technology alongside their legal acumen, providing clients with a uniquely informed perspective on protecting their innovations and brands.
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About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
Now in its 16th year, the WTR 1000 identifies the foremost trademark legal services providers worldwide through a rigorous qualitative research process. The resulting rankings spotlight both firms and individual practitioners recognized as exceptional across more than 87 jurisdictions around the globe.
Described by the World Trademark Review as“a key player in the IP space” and backed by a team of skilled attorneys with deep experience cutting across major dispute forums, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has once again earned placement among the world's leading trademark firms. This year, DBL continues to hold a Bronze band ranking for trademark enforcement and litigation in the DC Metro Area.
Managing Partner Thomas Dunlap shared his thoughts on the recognition: "Being recognized once again by the WTR 1000 is a meaningful honor for our firm,” said Thomas Dunlap.“At Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, we are committed to delivering exceptional intellectual property counsel that combines deep legal experience with practical business insight. This recognition reflects the talent, dedication, and collaborative effort of our entire team. As the global marketplace continues to evolve, we remain focused on helping businesses, entrepreneurs, and innovators protect and strengthen their brands.”
Partners Thomas Dunlap and Alex Butterman have again been recognized as highly recommended individuals in the DC Metro Area, while Partner Joseph Diamante was acknowledged for his outstanding service to clients in New York. Partner Alex Butterman reflected on the honor: "I am thrilled and proud of our workforce to learn that we have once again been selected as a WTR 1000 trademark firm. This demonstrates our consistency and steadfastness in our determination to help our clients achieve their goals despite ongoing challenges and changing times. This recognition reflects our growth mindset and our strong culture of teamwork, and we thank WTR for this recognition.”
WTR 1000 researchers praised both recognized partners individually, noting that Tom Dunlap is distinguished by his business-minded approach, drawing on a broad range of legal and real-world experience to deliver practical, well-informed counsel to his clients. Alex Butterman was similarly recognized as an“excellent professional who can be recommended in full confidence”-qualities that make him an exceptional partner for clients and colleagues alike.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig's trademark attorneys help businesses secure hundreds of trademarks annually. With a portfolio encompassing more than 10,000 U.S. trademark applications and registrations since 2001 and serving both commercial and government clients, including the National Institutes of Health - DBL has established itself as a premier U.S. trademark firm. The firm's intellectual property team brings strong backgrounds in science and technology alongside their legal acumen, providing clients with a uniquely informed perspective on protecting their innovations and brands.
###
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys who advise and represent clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how the firm can assist you, contact us by calling (800) 747-9354 or emailing....
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