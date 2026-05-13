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Consumer Alert: Texas Homeowners Report Rising Concerns Over Solar Sales Practices
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), a marketing and intake
organization that collects and organizes homeowner information and connects qualifying homeowners
with qualified law firms, today issued a consumer awareness alert for Texas homeowners regarding
rooftop solar contracts. As complaints about residential solar sales practices continue to surface across
the state, SCRC is encouraging Texas homeowners to take a closer look at the agreements they have
signed and to understand their options for independent legal review.
What Texas Homeowners Are Reporting
Across Texas, homeowners have reported a range of concerns tied to in-home solar sales
presentations, financing terms they say were not clearly explained, and post-installation issues.
Common themes shared with intake teams include:
. Monthly payments or escalator clauses that homeowners say were not made clear at signing
. Promised utility savings or tax credit outcomes that homeowners say did not match what was
delivered
. System performance, installation, or permitting issues that remained unresolved long after installation
. UCC-1 financing statements (a lien on the solar equipment) filed in connection with their loan or
lease, which homeowners say they did not fully understand at the time of signing
These concerns are consistent with broader complaint trends documented by state and federal
consumer agencies regarding the residential solar industry in recent years.
How SCRC Helps
SCRC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. As a marketing and intake organization,
SCRC collects and organizes information provided by homeowners, including contract
documentation supplied by the homeowner, and connects qualifying homeowners with qualified law
firms, including Consumer Advocacy Law Group, led by Richard Fonbuena, Esq.
Homeowners who choose to engage may submit their information through SCRC's free intake process.
From there, an independent law firm reviews the materials to determine whether the homeowner may
qualify for legal review of their solar agreement.
Statement
“We are seeing a real information gap between what Texas homeowners were told at the kitchen table
and what is actually written into their solar contracts,” said Joey Lowery, Director of Digital Marketing at
Solar Cancellation Resource Center.“Our role is straightforward: we make it easier for homeowners to
organize what they have, get clear answers about what their agreement actually says, and connect with
a qualified law firm if they want an independent legal review. Homeowners deserve to understand
exactly what they signed.”
What Texas Homeowners Can Do
SCRC encourages Texas homeowners with concerns about their solar agreement to:
1. Locate and review all signed solar documents, including the loan or lease agreement, the installation
contract, and any disclosures.
2. Check public records for any UCC-1 filings tied to their solar equipment.
3. Submit for free intake at solarcancellationrc to see if they may be eligible for a legal review by a
qualified law firm.
Important: The decision to stop making payments must only be considered under advice of a qualified
attorney.
About Solar Cancellation Resource Center
Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a marketing and
intake organization that helps homeowners across the United States organize information about their
residential solar agreements and connect with qualified law firms for independent legal review. SCRC is
not a law firm, does not provide legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is created by submitting
information to SCRC. For more information, visit solarcancellationrc.
organization that collects and organizes homeowner information and connects qualifying homeowners
with qualified law firms, today issued a consumer awareness alert for Texas homeowners regarding
rooftop solar contracts. As complaints about residential solar sales practices continue to surface across
the state, SCRC is encouraging Texas homeowners to take a closer look at the agreements they have
signed and to understand their options for independent legal review.
What Texas Homeowners Are Reporting
Across Texas, homeowners have reported a range of concerns tied to in-home solar sales
presentations, financing terms they say were not clearly explained, and post-installation issues.
Common themes shared with intake teams include:
. Monthly payments or escalator clauses that homeowners say were not made clear at signing
. Promised utility savings or tax credit outcomes that homeowners say did not match what was
delivered
. System performance, installation, or permitting issues that remained unresolved long after installation
. UCC-1 financing statements (a lien on the solar equipment) filed in connection with their loan or
lease, which homeowners say they did not fully understand at the time of signing
These concerns are consistent with broader complaint trends documented by state and federal
consumer agencies regarding the residential solar industry in recent years.
How SCRC Helps
SCRC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. As a marketing and intake organization,
SCRC collects and organizes information provided by homeowners, including contract
documentation supplied by the homeowner, and connects qualifying homeowners with qualified law
firms, including Consumer Advocacy Law Group, led by Richard Fonbuena, Esq.
Homeowners who choose to engage may submit their information through SCRC's free intake process.
From there, an independent law firm reviews the materials to determine whether the homeowner may
qualify for legal review of their solar agreement.
Statement
“We are seeing a real information gap between what Texas homeowners were told at the kitchen table
and what is actually written into their solar contracts,” said Joey Lowery, Director of Digital Marketing at
Solar Cancellation Resource Center.“Our role is straightforward: we make it easier for homeowners to
organize what they have, get clear answers about what their agreement actually says, and connect with
a qualified law firm if they want an independent legal review. Homeowners deserve to understand
exactly what they signed.”
What Texas Homeowners Can Do
SCRC encourages Texas homeowners with concerns about their solar agreement to:
1. Locate and review all signed solar documents, including the loan or lease agreement, the installation
contract, and any disclosures.
2. Check public records for any UCC-1 filings tied to their solar equipment.
3. Submit for free intake at solarcancellationrc to see if they may be eligible for a legal review by a
qualified law firm.
Important: The decision to stop making payments must only be considered under advice of a qualified
attorney.
About Solar Cancellation Resource Center
Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a marketing and
intake organization that helps homeowners across the United States organize information about their
residential solar agreements and connect with qualified law firms for independent legal review. SCRC is
not a law firm, does not provide legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is created by submitting
information to SCRC. For more information, visit solarcancellationrc.
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