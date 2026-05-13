Shell Qatar, Moi Hold Awareness Event To Mark International Workers' Day 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Shell Qatar, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the North Security Department, recently organised an awareness event for workers as part of the International Workers' Day 2026 celebrations.

The event witnessed the participation of more than 470 workers representing 14 of the largest companies working in the Northern region of Qatar.

The event in Al Khor, with the participation of various MoI departments and the private sector, presented lectures on pedestrian traffic safety, drug prevention, the importance of enhancing workers' mental and psychological well-being, and cultural integration by introducing Qatari customs and traditions to workers.

In addition, the ministry's Human Rights Department delivered a presentation on workers' rights and responsibilities, and on ways to promote and strengthen human rights principles among workers.

The programme included a cultural, safety, and security awareness competition that saw high participation, concluding with an awards ceremony to honour the winners.

“Organising this event reflects the integration between security and community aspects,” said said Colonel Ahmed Saad al-Muhannadi from the North Security Department.“It contributes to enhancing worker awareness, developing a sense of security, and preventing crime.”

On behalf of Shell Qatar, Eng. Hussain al-Hajji, general manager of Public Relations, said that the“Bedar” community awareness events reflect Shell Qatar's commitment to empowering communities and raising worker awareness.

The“Bedar” initiative is one of the key community programmes led by Shell Qatar in collaboration with the MoI, and it aims to enhance workers' awareness and integrate them into national and community events, contributing to improving their quality of life and supporting social sustainability in Qatar.

shell qatar MOI Awareness