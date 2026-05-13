MEEZA Boosts Business Continuity And Disaster Recovery Ecosystem

MENAFN - Gulf Times) MEEZA has announced multiple strategic partnerships with globally recognised data centre and telecommunications service providers, primarily across Europe and Asia.

These partnerships reinforce MEEZA's commitment to delivering robust disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) solutions, ensuring uninterrupted operations, enhanced data resilience, and international reach for its enterprise clients across Qatar.

Through these agreements, MEEZA is significantly enhancing its ability to provide mission-critical services designed to safeguard businesses against disruptions.

The expanded enterprise service portfolio includes cloud backup and DR services with advanced failover and rapid recovery capabilities, data centre co-location and hosting services utilising globally-recognised tier-certified facilities, advanced network solutions and telecommunications services ensuring high availability and low latency connectivity, and comprehensive cybersecurity services to protect data, systems, and infrastructure.

A key outcome of these partnerships is the development of an internationally interconnected ecosystem for MEEZA's data centres, enabling seamless integration with global infrastructure.

This ecosystem enhances geographic redundancy, cross-border data replication, and multi-site resilience – critical components for effective disaster recovery and sustained business continuity.

By leveraging this interconnected framework, MEEZA can offer clients enhanced protection against service interruptions, natural disasters, and cyber threats, while ensuring compliance with international standards and best practices.

“Our focus on disaster recovery and business continuity has never been more critical,” said MEEZA chief executive Mohammed Ali al-Ghaithani.

“These strategic agreements enable us to build a globally connected infrastructure ecosystem, strengthening our ability to deliver resilient, secure, and always-on services,” he said.“Entities and businesses across Qatar can now operate with greater confidence, knowing their data and operations are protected by world-class DR and BC capabilities.”

The services enabled through these partnerships on top of existing MEEZA leading DR and BC in-country services allow organisations across sectors, including government, energy, financial services, healthcare, and large enterprises, to enhance their resilience strategies without delay.

The initiative supports Qatar's ongoing digital transformation and aligns with MEEZA's vision to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready information technology (IT) solutions that underpin national growth and innovation.

Meeza ecosystem Business