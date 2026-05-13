Ministry Distributes Over 14,000 Waste Sorting Bins Across Al Rayyan Municipality

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality's General Cleanliness Department continues to expand its national waste-sorting initiative by implementing the National Waste Segregation at Source programme.

In April, the department distributed 1,268 blue bins for recyclable waste and an equal number of grey containers for organic waste across several areas in Al Rayyan Municipality.

The initiative aims to encourage households and communities to separate waste before disposal, improving recycling efficiency and reducing the volume of waste sent to landfills.

Additionally, distribution operations are ongoing throughout May to complete coverage of all targeted areas within Al Rayyan Municipality.

According to the ministry, the total number of blue recycling containers distributed so far under the programme in Al Rayyan has reached 14,156 bins. The waste sorting initiative is considered a key component of the country's broader sustainability programmes, designed to promote environmental awareness, support recycling infrastructure, and advance responsible waste management practices among the residents.