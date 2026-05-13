Yasser Al-Hozimey Inspires Education City Audience With Lessons On Self-Mastery

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Leading self-development, human relations, and communication expert Yasser al-Hozimey shared his insights on how self-awareness can light the path to growth, success, and fulfilment as he took the stage at Qatar Foundation's Education City Speaker Series.

In front of an audience of over 2,000 people at Qatar National Convention Centre, al-Hozimey delivered an inspiring talk on the theme of“Self-Mastery”, drawing on more than two decades of experience as a lecturer and trainer.

Having delivered hundreds of training programmes and consultancy services around the world, he emphasised that reflecting on ourselves, connecting with others, and accepting both our shortcomings and what we can change in our lives are key to harmony and accomplishment.

The event – moderated by Mohammed Ahmed al-Shaabi, principal of Academyati, QF's first progressive school – saw al-Hozimey tell the Education City Speaker Series audience that the foundation of self-change begins with small changes.

“You cannot change what you do not know and what you do not admit,” he said.“Justification is the enemy of change. A person who justifies himself too much does not change.

“Justification is like a preservative for wrong behaviour. Only those who admit to themselves are the ones who want to change themselves. Knowledge comes through seeking advice from others.”

Al-Hozimey described criticism –“even if it comes in a poor manner” – as being“like medicine: bitter, but beneficial”. And he told the event:“Advice is like an alarm: it may annoy us, but it is useful. Do not lose such people in your life.

“Change begins with admission, then you decide, then you repeat the action. From here, the birth of a new personality begins. Purifying the self means cleansing it from sins and flaws.

“A person must admit the deficiency they were born with, because deficiency is part of the completeness of human personality. We must know our mistakes, admit them, and decide to change them. Say to yourself: 'I will start here, I will stop here, and I will continue'.”

In 2024, a podcast episode focusing on human relationships, which featured al-Hozimey, set a new Guinness World Record by earning over 110mn views on YouTube, the highest viewership figure any podcast episode had ever recorded on the platform.