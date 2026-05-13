GCC, Arab League Condemn Infiltration Attempt Into Bubiyan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait's announced yesterday that four infiltrators arrested earlier this month while attempting to set their moorings at Bubiyan Island aboard a fishing boat have confessed their allegiance to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

This act has been widely condemned in the Arab world, where several countires including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Iraq have found themselve engulfed in 'crossfire' of US-Israel war against Iran. The announcement of foiled attempt of infliltartors to enter the country through the sea had been first made by Kuwaiti state news agency.

From its perch in Cairo, Arab League strongly condemned the illegal and hostile infiltration, which resulted in the injury of a serviceman belonging to Kuwaiti forces. In a statement yesterday, Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said the incident represents a dangerous precedent and a clear attempt to destabilise regional security at a highly sensitive time, stressing that it is a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).

He reaffirmed full Arab solidarity with Kuwait and its right to self-defence, stressing that the country's security is an integral part of Arab national security.

Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi strongly condemned the infiltration and alleged plans to carry out hostile acts.

In a statement, the GCC Secretary-General said the incident reflects hostile Iranian policies that pose a direct threat to regional security and stability. He accused Iran for its systematic attempt to undermine regional peace. He reaffirmed the full support of GCC states for Kuwait in all measures taken to protect its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

In the wake of confessions of infiltrators, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday summoned the Iranian ambassador Mohammad Totonji and delivered a formal protest note. Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hamad Suleiman Al Mashaan condemned the incident as a hostile act, demanding that Iran immediately and unconditionally halt such actions and hold it fully responsible for the blatant violation of the State's sovereignty. (With inputs from agencies)