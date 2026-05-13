Minister Flags Off Events Of International Nurses Day

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud inaugurated yesterday the event marking the International Nurses Day.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) to celebrate the nursing staff and to emphasise their essential role in the healthcare sector and in serving the community.

HE al-Mahmoud took a tour visiting the distinctive booths of several healthcare institutions in the country.

The MoPH and healthcare institutions are participating in the celebration of International Nurses Day, which falls on Tuesday 12 May, and represents an occasion to highlight the valuable contribution of nurses in providing healthcare and to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and commitment to improving the health of individuals and communities worldwide.

This year's celebration theme is“Our Nurses, Our Future... Empowered Nurses Save Lives”, emphasising the importance of strengthening investment in nursing, improving working conditions, and highlighting the vital role of nursing in global healthcare.

The MoPH is undertaking various significant projects and initiatives aimed at bolstering the role of nursing staff in the State of Qatar, which includes establishing regulations and laws that oversee nursing practice to enhance quality. It is also expanding nursing services to enrich the patient experience, fostering better awareness and professional dialogue with nursing staff, formulating policies and procedures concerning their roles, and optimising the efficiency of the licensing and evaluation processes for nurses.

The number of licensed nurses in the State of Qatar has reached 28,732, representing more than 48 percent of the country's healthcare workforce.

“Nursing is a fundamental pillar of the healthcare system in the State of Qatar and a key partner in achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Public Health, foremost among them the provision of safe and high-quality healthcare services,” said Head of Registration Section, Department of Healthcare Professions at the MoPH Jawaher al-Ali. She emphasised that the integration of roles among healthcare professionals, especially nursing staff, is what has led to the development seen in the healthcare industry.

She affirmed the MoPH's continuous commitment to supporting and empowering nursing competencies, through developing policies and procedures, enhancing the working environment, and adopting qualitative initiatives that keep pace with best global practices. She praised the efforts of nurses who continue to perform their humanitarian mission with sincerity and dedication, contributing day by day to the advancement of the health of Qatari society.

Marking the occasion, Chief Nursing Officer at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) Maryam al-Mutawa said:“The HMC's participation in the celebration of International Nurses Day comes in recognition of the exceptional commitment, humanity, and professionalism demonstrated by nursing and midwifery staff at Hamad Medical Corporation and in the healthcare sector in the State of Qatar.”

“Nursing and midwifery professionals play a vital role in delivering safe, high-quality care and in supporting patients, their families, and the wider community throughout all stages of life. The expertise, dedication, and tireless efforts of nursing and midwifery professionals represent a fundamental pillar in strengthening the healthcare system and improving patient outcomes.” she added.

International Nurses Day is observed worldwide, focusing on determining the future direction future direction of the nursing profession in addressing emerging healthcare needs, while supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, Universal Health Coverage, and Health for All.