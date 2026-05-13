Ahmedabad Taxpayers Drive AMC Rebate Collections Past Rs 15 Crore In A Day​

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) A steady surge in advance property tax payments under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation rebate scheme has pushed single-day collections past Rs 15 crore, with more than five lakh taxpayers participating since the initiative began.​

The civic body introduced the“Advance Property Tax Rebate Scheme” for the financial year 2026-27, offering rebates between 12 per cent and 15 per cent to encourage timely payment by regular taxpayers.​

The scheme came into effect on April 9 and will remain open until May 31.​

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation data, by 6.15 p.m. on Wednesday, a total of 13,032 taxpayers had paid their advance property tax, generating Rs 15.34 crore in revenue for the civic body.​

The figures indicate sustained momentum in daily collections under the scheme.​

Since its launch, 5,29,324 taxpayers across Ahmedabad have paid their property tax in advance under the rebate scheme.​

During this period, the municipal corporation has extended discounts amounting to Rs 55.95 crore, while overall revenue collected through the initiative has reached Rs 527.75 crore.​

Participation has been recorded across all seven administrative zones of the city, with variations in uptake between regions.​

The West Zone reported the highest participation, with 1,29,863 taxpayers paying their dues, resulting in rebates worth Rs 14.26 crore.​

The North-West Zone followed closely, where 1,21,570 taxpayers availed the scheme, receiving Rs 14.30 crore in discounts.​

In the East Zone, 70,281 taxpayers completed payments under the scheme, while 64,690 taxpayers from the South-West Zone participated.​

The Central Zone accounted for 49,087 taxpayers, the South Zone recorded 49,136, and the North Zone saw 44,697 taxpayers opting for advance payment.​

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials noted that the scheme supports both digital and offline payment systems, aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for taxpayers.​

The administration has observed consistent participation across residential and commercial property owners since the rebate structure was introduced.​

The municipal corporation has reiterated its appeal to eligible taxpayers to make use of the rebate scheme before its expiry on May 31, as collections continue to show strong engagement across the city's civic zones.​