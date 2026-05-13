Tripura BJP's Training Drive To Boost Skills CM Saha Optimistic

BJP's 'Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026' in Tripura

A press meet was held on Wednesday regarding the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" and the training workshop for Mandal-level trainers organised by the Tripura BJP.

During the interaction with the media, the leaders highlighted the importance of the training initiative, stating that the programme aims to strengthen organisational skills and enhance the capabilities of party workers at the grassroots level. They also emphasised that the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Mahabhiyan 2026" will play a vital role in spreading the ideology and vision of the party across the state.

The workshop is expected to prepare Mandal trainers for conducting organisational training sessions efficiently in different parts of Tripura.

CM Saha Hails 'Magnificent' Political Climate

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Monday, amidst a whirlwind of political transitions across Eastern India, hailed the current political climate as a "magnificent experience," signalling a period of deep-rooted optimism for the BJP in the region.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Saha highlighted the rapid succession of party milestones, noting his recent attendance at a swearing-in ceremony in Bengal before arriving in Assam for the upcoming festivities on the 12th.

Saha described a national mood characterised by high spirits and political synergy. He attributed the party's consistent performance to the leadership and "blessings" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The entire country is brimming with positive energy; everyone is happy," Saha stated. "It is truly commendable that... the Bharatiya Janata Party is securing victories in one state after another. This is a matter of great enthusiasm for us."

While celebrating regional successes, the Chief Minister remained sharply focused on his home turf. Reflecting on the BJP's track record in Tripura, Saha expressed unwavering confidence in the party's longevity. "We have already secured victory there twice before. The next election will be held in 2028, and we are fully confident that we will emerge victorious there as well," he said.

The press conference was attended by Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, Bhagaban Das, along with several other party leaders and representatives. (ANI)

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