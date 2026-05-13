Gold Holds Near $4,700 And Silver Stays Above $80 As Hot CPI And Iran War Drive Safe Haven Bid

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including mining stocks, issues commentary on precious metals as gold and silver hold firm in elevated territory on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, keeping mining stocks in focus for retail and institutional investors alike.

Spot gold is trading near $4,706 per ounce in early Wednesday trade after slipping from a recent high of around $4,747 earlier in the month, while silver is changing hands in the low $80s per ounce. Silver had surged more than 6% to $85.85 on Monday before giving back over 2% on Tuesday as the US dollar firmed. Both metals remain well above year ago levels and continue to draw support from hotter than expected US inflation, the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, and steady central bank buying.

Hot CPI Print: April US consumer inflation came in at 3.8% year over year, above the 3.7% forecast and the highest level since May 2023. The core rate also exceeded expectations at 2.8%. The reading pushed Treasury yields higher and traders have now priced out Federal Reserve rate cuts through year end, with markets pricing in over a 70% chance of a rate hike by April 2027.

Geopolitical Risk Premium: The conflict in the Middle East has kept oil prices above $100 per barrel and reinforced the safe haven case for gold and silver. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut, and President Trump has called the US Iran ceasefire on "massive life support" after rejecting Tehran's latest peace proposal. President Trump is in Beijing this week for a high stakes summit with President Xi Jinping, where Iran, Taiwan, AI and nuclear weapons are on the agenda.

Record Q1 Demand Value: According to the World Gold Council, total Q1 2026 gold demand including over the counter activity reached 1,231 tonnes, a 2% year over year increase. The value of that demand surged 74% to a record $193 billion as the average gold price climbed sharply. Bar and coin demand jumped 42% year over year to 474 tonnes, the second highest quarter on record. Demand in China surged 67% year over year to a record 207 tonnes, considerably higher than the previous quarterly record of 155 tonnes set in the second quarter of 2013. Central banks added a net 244 tonnes in the quarter.

January Peaks Still in Sight: Gold reached an all time high above $5,400 per ounce in late January 2026 before correcting through February and March on the back of US dollar strength and a sharp move higher in real yields. Silver set its own nominal record near $121 per ounce on January 29, 2026. Both metals are now trading well off those peaks but continue to outperform on a year over year basis.

Silver Industrial Story: The gold to silver ratio is hovering around 55, near multi year lows, reflecting silver's strong relative performance on the back of a persistent multi year supply deficit, surging industrial demand from solar panel manufacturing and AI data center buildouts, and parallel safe haven flows.

Bullish Forecasts Intact: On February 2, 2026, J.P. Morgan raised its year end 2026 gold price target to $6,300 per ounce from a prior $5,055, citing what the bank called a continued diversification trend and lifting its projection for central bank gold buying to roughly 800 tonnes in 2026. Wells Fargo also raised its year end 2026 gold target to a range of $6,100 to $6,300 per ounce. The World Gold Council notes that geopolitical factors are expected to remain front and centre in driving gold demand for 2026 and beyond.

For investors, the setup keeps mining equities in focus. Producers, royalty companies and explorers tied to gold, silver and broader precious metals exposure have been re rated through the first half of 2026, and a sustained move back toward the January highs could continue to drive earnings revisions across the sector. Investors are also tracking junior names with new discovery news, fresh drill results and rising production guidance.

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