AI Cloud Stock Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) Soars As AI Cloud Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for trending stock Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS ), the AI cloud company.

The stock is trending following first quarter news, currently trading at 207.79 +28.68

(+16.01%) on volume of over 22 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $211.59.

The AI boom is shifting from a "pure infrastructure" phase to a "productivity and monetization" focus. Companies delivering efficient, high-growth AI services-such as cloud observability platforms or specialized cloud hosting-are now outperforming the broader market.

Nebius Group today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

:58:57.420Z

Nebius today also announced that it has secured up to 1.2 GW of power and land for a new, owned AI factory at a site in Pennsylvania.

The Company today also published founder and CEO Arkady Volozh's quarterly letter to shareholders, available on its investor relations website at.

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.

Nebius Group also includes Avride (a leading developer of autonomous vehicles and delivery robots) and TripleTen (a leading edtech platform reskilling people for careers in tech), and owns equity stakes in other companies including ClickHouse and Toloka.

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