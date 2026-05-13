NHRC Concludes Training Programme For QU Students

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) concluded a training programme for Qatar University (QU) students, organised as part of its annual educational campaign targeting students of universities, schools and civil and military state institutions, under the theme 'toward a society aware of its rights.'

In this context, NHRC's Director of Programs and Education Hamad al-Hajri emphasised the NHRC's commitment to openness and communication with various public bodies, institutions, and stakeholders, especially students and youth, through training them, building their capacities, and providing platforms that enable them to express their ideas and views, thus contributing to preparing them for active participation in shaping future visions and programmes.

Al-Hajri urged the course participants to be ambassadors for human rights, through active participation in human rights activities and programmes, and to contribute to consolidating the leading position that the State of Qatar enjoys regionally and internationally, through engaging in community, human rights, humanitarian and development initiatives, and providing views and proposals in various fields of human rights.

He pointed out that the dialogues and discussions that took place during the training programme over four months reflected an advanced human rights awareness among the students. He stressed his confidence in their ability to understand the human rights system, its standards and national, regional and international protection mechanisms, and to interpret this knowledge into real practices in their personal lives and professional careers.

The training programme included a series of theoretical lectures, practical activities and field training within the various departments of the committee, with the aim of introducing participants to the principles and foundations of human rights, their historical origins and development, developing practical skills in the fields of human rights work, in addition to applying theoretical knowledge within the institutional work environment, and enhancing awareness of the role of the NHRC, its competencies and its working mechanisms at the national and international levels.

The programme also focused on raising awareness of the international human rights protection system, monitoring mechanisms and international reports, and enabling female students to practice professionally in a realistic work environment that is appropriate to their academic specialisations.

It addressed the concept of human rights and its intellectual and historical origins, as a system with multiple intellectual, religious, political and social tributaries, in addition to reviewing the development of the concept of human rights after the First and Second World Wars, and what resulted from it in the establishment of the international system for the protection of human dignity.

The programme also addressed the International Bill of Human Rights, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights issued in 1948, its background, formulation, legal nature and the extent of its binding nature, as well as the two International Covenants on Civil and Political Rights and on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, and their importance in transforming human rights principles into international legal obligations.

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