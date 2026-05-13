Amazfit Unveils The Cheetah 2 Ultra: The Performance Trail Running Watch Built To Master The Toughest Mountain Trails -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced the

Amazfit's Cheetah 2 Ultra is built for runners who prepare for ultra distances and mountain races, boasting 33-hour trail running optimized GPS battery life, full-color contour maps, Grade 5 titanium construction, and advanced training and recovery insights. Amazfit designed the Cheetah 2 Ultra to support the preparation required for long-course mountain racing from start to finish.

Engineered for Distance, Structured for Load

In ultra-running, distance is sustained through endurance, but load must be carried through structure. The Cheetah 2 Ultra pairs a Grade 5 titanium bezel, frame, and back cover with scratch-resistant sapphire glass to deliver exceptional structural integrity and strength without adding unnecessary weight. Built to withstand the rigors of technical mountain trails while remaining light on the wrist, the watch features a vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display with up to 3,000-nit peak brightness for clear readability from early alpine starts to late mountain finishes. A built-in dual-mode flashlight, with adjustable white, red, SOS, and Boost modes up to 300 lux, adds confidence during early morning and late evening efforts in the mountains.

Trail-Ready Battery Life That Matches the Distance

Built to support long stretches of training and racing, the Cheetah 2 Ultra offers up to 33 hours of battery life in Trail Running Mode, with the always-on display, heart rate monitoring, dual-frequency GPS, all-satellite positioning, and map navigation enabled. Off the trails, users can expect up to 30 days of typical battery life, helping the Cheetah 2 Ultra keep pace with both training cycles and daily life.

Navigate with Confidence Across Any Terrain

The Cheetah 2 Ultra delivers precision navigation built for the complexity of mountain racing.

Dual-frequency six-satellite positioning: A circularly polarized GPS antenna ensures accurate, dependable route tracking through dense forests, steep canyons, and technical terrain.

Alpine-Ready Clarity: A vibrant 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass features 3,000-nit peak brightness, making data easily readable under the intense glare of high-altitude sun.

Full-Color Navigation: Topographic and contour maps deliver responsive navigation with rendering speeds 2.5 times faster and refresh speeds 12 times faster than before. Runners can create point-to-point routes, search nearby points of interest, and automatically reroute without needing a phone or network, so navigation stays reliable when focus and terrain demand the most. The upgraded Trail Running Mode includes a new elevation overview that color-codes slope difficulty across the entire route, giving runners a clear, at-a-glance view of what's ahead and how to manage it. Trail Running Mode also applies load factor calculations for gradient, terrain resistance, and vertical gain, so exercise data reflects the true intensity of mountain effort.

Train Hybrid. Prepare Better.

Hybrid Training in the Zepp App organizes preparation across endurance, strength, and recovery, with Weekly Structure showing how training load is distributed so athletes can build volume without the fatigue that derails long training blocks. BioChargeTM energy monitoring translates overnight recovery into a daily readiness signal, while VO2 max, fatigue level, training status, HRV, sleep, and training load insights help runners understand when to push forward and when to recover. Focus turns those signals into a clear training recommendation, helping each day support long-term progress.

With Cheetah 2 Ultra capturing performance in the moment, the system extends from preparation into execution, connecting how runners plan, perform, recover, and adapt over time.

Metrics That Define Progress Over Distance

The Cheetah 2 Ultra translates training data into meaningful guidance for mountain runners. Advanced running metrics, including lactate threshold, running power, pacing analysis, gait tracking, and finish time predictions, give runners a clearer understanding of how they move and how they can improve. Ground contact time and posture tracking add biomechanical depth to help runners train with greater intention across demanding terrain.

For those seeking deeper control, the watch integrates with advanced third-party platforms including TrainingPeaks, Runna, and Intervals, while syncing activities with Strava. With 64GB of onboard storage, the Cheetah 2 Ultra also supports over 100 hours of podcasts and additional mapping.

"The Cheetah 2 Ultra is built for trail runners facing prolonged exposure in unpredictable terrain," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "By focusing on a 'Structured for Load' design, we've refined strength through architecture rather than bulk, creating a tool that supports the runner from the first mile of preparation to the final meter of the race."

Pricing and Availability

The Cheetah 2 Ultra will be available for purchase starting May 13, 2026, for $599.99 on Amazfit.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement-training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit .

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