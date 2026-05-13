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Natural Gas Forecast Today 13/05: Prices Fade (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Natural Gas market has fallen a bit during the trading session here on Tuesday as the 50-day EMA continues to be a massive barrier. If we do break above there, then we could send this market towards the $3 level, but all things being equal, I think it takes quite a bit of momentum to make that happen.
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