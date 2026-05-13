MENAFN - Market Press Release) Cloud Appliances UK Expands Cisco Consulting Expertise May 11, 2026 7:05 am - Cloud Appliances UK expands its Cisco consulting services, offering expert guidance, design, and support. With cisco professional services and London-focused solutions, it helps businesses build secure, scalable, and efficient networks.

Cloud Appliances UK, a leading provider of enterprise networking and cloud solutions, has announced an enhanced focus on delivering advanced Cisco consulting services to support businesses navigating complex digital transformation journeys. The initiative aims to strengthen its portfolio of advisory, deployment, and optimisation capabilities for organisations seeking reliable and scalable IT infrastructure.

With growing demand for secure and efficient network environments, the company is expanding its service offerings across multiple industries, helping enterprises design and manage high-performance Cisco-based ecosystems. Its expertise in cisco consulting services is built around a deep understanding of enterprise architecture, security frameworks, and cloud-integrated networking environments that support modern business operations.

As part of its expansion, the company is also reinforcing its regional presence by offering specialised cisco consulting services in London. This move is designed to support businesses in one of the world's most competitive technology hubs, where organisations require agile, secure, and future-ready networking strategies to stay ahead. The service expansion focuses on delivering tailored consultation, network assessments, and implementation strategies aligned with specific business goals.

In addition, the company continues to strengthen its delivery of cisco professional services, ensuring that clients receive end-to-end support across planning, deployment, optimisation, and ongoing management. These services are designed to reduce operational complexity, improve network performance, and enhance overall IT resilience.

The CEO stated,“Businesses today require more than just infrastructure they need intelligent, adaptable networking solutions. Our Cisco-focused consulting approach ensures that organisations can maximise efficiency while maintaining strong security and scalability across their environments.”

The company's approach integrates technical expertise with strategic planning, enabling clients to modernise their IT environments while minimising risk and downtime. By leveraging industry-leading Cisco technologies, Cloud Appliances UK continues to help organisations achieve operational excellence and long-term digital growth. With this expansion, the company reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality consulting services that empower businesses to build secure, scalable, and future-ready network infrastructures in an increasingly connected world.

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