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Switzerland Signs Up To European Port Alliance

Switzerland Signs Up To European Port Alliance


2026-05-13 02:08:11
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Rhine ports have joined the European information system for navigation to make transport on the river safer and more efficient. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland signs up to European port alliance This content was published on May 13, 2026 - 11:10 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweizer Rheinhäfen schliessen sich europäischem Info-System an Original Read more: Schweizer Rheinhäfen schliessen sich europäischem Info-Syst

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This took place with the signing of the European Corridor Management Agreement (ECMA), announced the Port of Switzerland (SRH) on Wednesday. This took place during a two-day meeting of the members of EuRIS (European River Information Services) in Basel.

The information portal provides shipping with real-time data on the traffic situation, waiting times and disruptions. With Switzerland's accession, all sections of the Rhine will now be available in the system, according to the statement.

The Swiss waterway data will be published on the portal in the coming months. The information portal was launched in 2022 by 13 European countries and covers over 29,500 kilometres of waterways.

The only three Rhine ports in Switzerland with a direct connection to the sea are located in the city of Basel and the two municipalities of Birsfelden and Muttenz, canton Basel Land BL.

The SRH ensure that around 80 port companies can“swiftly handle the incoming and outgoing transport of goods by rail and road or store them appropriately”.

In addition to the infrastructure tasks, the SRH, as the Rhine navigation authority, is also responsible for monitoring the Rhine and complying with the legal framework for national and international shipping traffic.

More More Foreign Affairs Switzerland wants to join EU port alliance

This content was published on Apr 9, 2026 Switzerland wants to add Basel to the European Ports Alliance.

Read more: Switzerland wants to join EU port all

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