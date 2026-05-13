Webinar: Directional Economics CEE Who Breaks, Who Bends On Energy Shock 2.0

The oil shock that began in March isn't just another commodity move; it's a macro stress test for the CEE region at a time when disinflation was maturing, fiscal space was narrow, and demand was largely fragile. The differences that matter most aren't how much oil a country imports, but who has the institutional shock absorbers to manage the blow.

Join ING's CEE economists for a live webinar examining the fall out on the region from higher energy prices.

You'll learn:

Which countries entered into this shock in a better position Where the structural burden of high oil prices will be felt the most. What policy changes can and cannot do The spillover to the CIS economies, through external buffers and currencies

Moving away from energy and into politics, we'll also be looking at the challenges facing the new Tisza government in Hungary and what it can learn from Poland's Civic Platform which returned to power in 2023.

And we'll be wrapping up with a look across the region at whether any central bank tightening into this inflation shock would represent a policy mistake.

This webinar will follow the publication of the latest Directional Economics, complete with updated forecasts and analysis of the CEE economies.

Details

Date: Thursday 21 May

Time: 1300 BST/1400 CEST

The webinar will last 60 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.