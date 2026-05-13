Govt, IFAD Launch Eight-Year COSOP Programme To Strengthen Rural Economy & Livelihoods

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government of India, in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development, (IFAD) has launched a new eight-year Country Strategic Opportunities Programme (COSOP) for 2026–2033 aimed at strengthening rural incomes, improving resilience and expanding sustainable livelihood opportunities across the country.

The announcement was made during the IFAD–India Partnership for Rural Prosperity event held at Bharat Mandapam in the presence of senior government officials, IFAD representatives, development partners and private sector stakeholders.

The COSOP 2026–2033 aligns with the Government of India's Viksit Bharat@2047 vision and focuses on enhancing the social, economic and climate resilience of rural communities, while strengthening knowledge systems to scale successful development models across India and countries of the Global South.

Addressing the event, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Anuradha Thakur said that“India-IFAD partnership is distinguished by not only its longevity, but its strategic alignment.

IFAD's programs in India have remained closely integrated with national priorities – supporting agricultural transformation, livelihood diversification, women's empowerment, and institutional strengthening.”

She further said that“Over time, the focus has evolved from basic poverty alleviation to building sustainable, market-oriented rural livelihoods that are resilient to climate and economic shocks.

Associate Vice-President, IFAD, Donal Brown said the collaboration aims to create systems connecting institutions, finance, infrastructure and markets to deliver long-term benefits for rural communities.

According to officials, the strategy places strong emphasis on strengthening grassroots institutions such as Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives to improve access to finance, technology, infrastructure and markets.

The programme also seeks to position India as a knowledge partner in rural development by sharing successful models related to rural finance, cooperative governance, digital agriculture services and climate-resilient value chains with countries across Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

On the sidelines of the event, IFAD and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development signed a strategic partnership agreement to strengthen rural finance systems and support innovation in agriculture and allied sectors.

India's partnership with IFAD spans nearly five decades and has included 35 rural development projects implemented across multiple states, supporting millions of rural households and contributing to inclusive growth.

(KNN Bureau)

