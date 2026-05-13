Diamond League And Zeekr Partner To Support Performance At The Highest Level Of Athletics

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Premium electric mobility to power athlete and event operations across seven European meetings

Amsterdam, Netherlands – The Wanda Diamond League has confirmed premium electric mobility brand Zeekr Europe as its Official Mobility Partner for the 2026 season, expanding a collaboration that began in 2024. The partnership will see a fleet of fully electric Zeekr vehicles support seven European meetings across the season.







The Diamond League brings together the world's leading track and field athletes in competitions where performance is decided by the smallest margins. Delivering these events requires precision across every detail, from athlete preparation and transport to the smooth movement of teams, media and officials throughout each meeting.

Through this partnership, Zeekr will support the operational backbone of the series, providing reliable, high-performance electric mobility for athletes, media and stakeholders across each host city.







The collaboration reflects a shared focus on performance, where excellence is built through consistency, control and attention to detail. As athletes push the limits of human performance on the track, the environments around them must operate with the same level of precision.

Seven European meetings – in Rome, Stockholm, Oslo, Paris, Monaco, Lausanne and Zurich – will be supported by a fleet including the Zeekr X, Zeekr 7X and the all-new 7GT. These vehicles will play a key role in ensuring seamless movement across tightly scheduled event environments, helping athletes and teams focus on competition.







The partnership also supports the Wanda Diamond League's commitment to more sustainable event delivery. Each meeting aligns with World Athletics' Athletics for a Better World Standard, with electric mobility contributing to efforts to reduce the environmental impact of large-scale international events.

Beyond operations, the collaboration will open up new ways to bring fans closer to the sport. Through behind-the-scenes access, in-car content and athlete-led storytelling, the series will offer deeper insight into the preparation, mindset and journeys of the world's top athletes.







Petr Stastny, CEO, Diamond League, said:

“Performance at this level depends on much more than what happens in the stadium. It requires a complete environment that allows athletes to focus fully on their preparation and competition. Our partnership with Zeekr strengthens how we deliver our events, while also supporting our commitment to innovation and more sustainable operations.”

Lothar Schupet, CEO, Zeekr Europe, said:

“The Diamond League represents performance at the highest level, where every detail matters. We are proud to support the series by providing the mobility that helps make these events possible, contributing to an environment where athletes can perform at their best.”

The Wanda Diamond League is the premier one-day meeting series in athletics, uniting the world's best athletes across four continents and 15 cities. The 2026 season will run from May to September, with Zeekr supporting the European leg of the calendar.

ENDS

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Auto Group, combining the power of a global automotive giant with a European soul. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr's value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centres and design studios in Gothenburg, Ningbo, Hangzhou, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered more than 650,000 vehicles to date. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand. Zeekr Europe is active in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal. For more information, please visit: .

About the Wanda Diamond League

The Wanda Diamond League is the elite one-day meeting series in athletics.

The series unites the biggest names in track and field in some of the world's most iconic arenas, crossing four continents and 15 cities over the course of the season.

In 2025, it welcomed 400,000 spectators to some of the planet's most iconic arenas and was broadcast on television in 170 different countries. It also reached an online fanbase of five million social media followers worldwide, notching up more than one billion impressions and more than 900 million video views across all platforms.

The 2026 season begins in Shanghai/Keqiao on May 16 and ends in Brussels on September 4-5.