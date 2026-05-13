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Ooredoo Qatar Announces Launch Of Strategic Digital, AI Transformation Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, announced the launch of its Strategic Digital and AI Transformation Programme, designed to accelerate Ooredoo's evolution into an AI-powered company, supported by Microsoft this context, Ooredoo Qatar signed an agreement with Microsoft. Building on previous projects and collaborations, the agreement will pave the way for digital, AI-enabled transformation at scale, benefiting Ooredoo and its customers a statement on Wednesday, Ooredoo Qatar said that the Strategic Digital and AI Transformation Programme represents an important step towards building a more agile and future-ready organization. The program is centered on sovereign and hybrid cloud capabilities, AI enablement, and the development of a scalable digital foundation to support advanced digital solutions, enhance customer experiences, empower businesses, and contribute to building a resilient digital ecosystem aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 agreement was signed by HE CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al-Thani, and General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, Ahmad El Dandachi this occasion, HE CEO of Ooredoo Qatar said, "The Strategic Digital and AI Transformation Programme, marks an important milestone in Ooredoo Qatar's journey towards becoming a more agile and future-ready organization. More than a technology upgrade, it represents a strategic transformation focused on sovereign and hybrid cloud capabilities, AI enablement, and the development of a scalable digital foundation designed to deliver innovative digital solutions and services that meet evolving market demands.""Supported by a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, this program aims to deliver more personalized and proactive customer experiences, empower enterprises with advanced digital capabilities that strengthen competitiveness, and contribute to the development of a resilient digital ecosystem that supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and helps redefine the future of telecommunications in the AI-driven digital era," he added turn, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar said, "Ooredoo's transformation into an AI-powered organization is a strong example of how technology can unlock new opportunities across industries. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together cloud, data, and AI to help accelerate innovation at scale, while supporting the development of a more resilient and dynamic digital ecosystem in Qatar."The statement indicated that this collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo's digital transformation journey, combining its advanced connectivity and digital infrastructure capabilities with Microsoft's cloud, data, and artificial intelligence expertise to drive innovation, operational excellence, and new digital growth opportunities across Qatar and the region two organizations will work together to build a scalable AI and cloud foundation that enables the accelerated adoption of AI across telecom operations, customer engagement, enterprise solutions, and future digital platforms.Ooredoo Microsoft AI strategy
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