BJP Govt Accuses Trinamool Of 'Benefitting' From Illegal Construction In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) After a demolition drive against illegal construction was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal, party MLAs accused the previous Trinamool Congress regime of indulging in corruption and "benefitting" from the construction of illegal buildings.

A day after two people were killed, and five others injured when a fire broke out in a multi-storey building on GJ Khan Road in the Tiljala area of Kolkata, officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation arrived at the site to demolish the severely damaged structure.

Women and Child Development Minister Agnimitra Paul emphasised that taking such a decision depends on the "intention" of the West Bengal government.

"It depends on your intention. The previous (Trinamool Congress) government didn't have any intention to protect the people of Bengal and to punish the miscreants who have been creating these kinds of high-rise buildings without any government permission," she told IANS.

Paul also said: "I am sure Trinamool Congress people benefitted through these miscreants. Under the table there were many shady dealings because of which these kinds of buildings were made and as a result of which two people have died yesterday."

Referring to the deaths of two workers in the fire, the West Bengal Minister said: "How do you answer to the families of those two people who were poor labourers and had come to work here."

Paul clarified that the new BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won't tolerate any kind of illegal buildings.

"Under CM Adhikari's leadership, this decision has been taken," she asserted.

Paul also said: "From my department, notices have been issued to all municipalities and corporations that whichever building is illegal, sent them a notice. If they have not adhered to government norms, we will give them time and still if they can't document, we will need to take steps."

Echoing similar view, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said: "The action against the construction of illegal buildings has begun and it will continue. The reason is that the Trinamool Congress has destroyed the entire system using 'cut-money'."

"Slowly, this (current BJP) government is determined to bring that system back on track. That is why our Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) has immediately ordered that illegal constructions should be demolished," he added.

Sinha cautioned that in the future too, the state government won't tolerate any kind of illegal work.