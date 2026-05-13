MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Charlie Smith Speaks Expands My Life, My Pen(TM) Leadership Performance Initiative for Organizations and Teams

May 13, 2026 1:26 PM EDT | Source: Tedfuel

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Charlie Smith Speaks announced the expansion of its My Life, My PenTM leadership performance initiative, a framework designed to support organizations, teams, and athletes in strengthening mindset development, resilience, leadership, and performance under pressure.







Charlie Smith

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The expanded initiative will increase the company's focus on leadership development programming for corporate teams, executives, and performance-driven organizations through keynote presentations, workshops, and structured performance training sessions.

My Life, My PenTM is centered on the principle of personal ownership and intentional decision-making in high-pressure environments. The framework emphasizes practical mental performance strategies focused on discipline, focus, accountability, confidence, and decision-making consistency.

According to Charlie Smith, founder of Charlie Smith Speaks, organizations often prioritize external performance systems while overlooking the internal mindset factors that influence execution and leadership outcomes.

The initiative expansion follows increased demand for leadership and performance-focused training programs that address workplace pressure, adaptability, and team performance in changing business environments.

Charlie Smith Speaks stated that the framework is designed to help organizations strengthen internal leadership habits and improve performance consistency across teams and individuals.

The company's programming includes training centered on:

Managing pressure and uncertainty Strengthening focus and decision-making Building confidence through disciplined action Developing leadership accountability and consistency

Charlie Smith Speaks plans to continue expanding the My Life, My PenTM initiative through additional speaking engagements, organizational training programs, and leadership development events throughout 2026.

About Charlie Smith Speaks

Charlie Smith Speaks is a leadership and mental performance company based in Westlake Village, California. The company provides leadership development and performance-focused training programs for organizations, teams, executives, and athletes through its My Life, My PenTM framework.

Media Contact

Charlie Smith

Charlie Smith Speaks

Charlie Smith Speaks

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Westlake Village, California







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Source: Tedfuel