Maha Godman Kharat Used Death Threats To Exploit Victims, Says SIT

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, May 13 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team on Wednesday said that self-styled godman Ashok Kharat used claims of“divine powers” and death threats against victims' families to facilitate sexual exploitation.

Evidence suggests the accused used sleight-of-hand tricks under the cover of darkness at the Ishaneshwar Temple complex to foster a false belief in his supernatural abilities.

The accused allegedly leveraged the religious sentiments of victims, using items like pebbles and rudraksha beads to extort money.

A total of 17 First Information Reports have been registered against Ashok Kharat across Nashik and Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar) districts.

The charges against Kharat include sexual assault, fraud, violations of anti-superstition laws, and the Money Laundering Act, 2014.

The Special Investigation Team, in its release, gave details regarding the progress of the investigation into the high-profile case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 73/2026 issued by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, the Special Investigation Team was established to spearhead the probe into offences committed by Ashok Kharat.

Since March 20, 2026, the Special Investigation Team has been investigating 11 specific cases out of a total of 17 registered against the accused.

The specialised team comprises 24 personnel, including two Deputy Superintendents of Police (Investigating Officers), three Police Inspectors (Assistant Investigating Officers), three Assistant Police Inspectors, 10 Police Sub-Inspectors and six Police Constables.

The Special Investigation Team is working within the statutory timeline mandated by Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which requires charge sheets for crimes against women to be filed within 60 days.

The first sexual assault case was registered on March 17, 2026.

Two charge sheets have already been submitted to the court. The remaining charge sheets are expected to be filed in the coming days.

The Special Investigation Team has recorded statements from more than 105 witnesses.

The investigation reveals a chilling pattern of exploitation.

The accused allegedly leveraged the religious sentiments of victims, using items like pebbles and rudraksh beads to extort money, said the release.

In a significant move to protect the dignity of the survivors, the Special Investigation Team's cyber cell, in coordination with Maharashtra Cyber, has taken down 13,175 links featuring objectionable videos of the victims.

Additionally, 451 social media accounts have been permanently blocked for repeatedly sharing sensitive content.

Two separate First Information Reports have been filed regarding the dissemination of these videos.

Ashok Kharat remained in Special Investigation Team police custody for 49 days for interrogation.

He is currently in judicial custody and remains under arrest in several other pending cases.

The Special Investigation Team has clarified that while initial charge sheets have been filed based on current evidence, the investigation remains open.

Any additional evidence gathered will be presented to the court through supplementary charge sheets.