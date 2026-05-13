Momentum Search Partners Participates In RAA Annual Lateral Panel Discussion In Austin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Momentum Search Partners recently participated in the Recruiting Administrators of Austin's annual lateral panel discussion, held Wednesday, May 6, at Vinson & Elkins in downtown Austin. The annual panel gives legal recruiting professionals and law firm administrators an opportunity to compare what they are seeing in the market, discuss changing candidate expectations, and better understand the factors influencing lateral attorney movement across Texas. As firms continue to compete for experienced legal talent, these conversations help recruiters and hiring teams stay informed, responsive, and better prepared to support strategic hiring decisions.

The panel brought together legal recruiting professionals to discuss the current state of the Texas lateral legal market, with a particular focus on Austin. Jennifer Nelson of Momentum Search Partners served as one of the featured panelists, alongside Niko McIver of Lateral Link and J.B. Pullias of VOYlegal.

The discussion covered active practice areas, candidate priorities, evolving compensation expectations, and practical strategies for law firms navigating lateral hiring needs. Panelists also shared insight into integration best practices and how firms can position themselves for continued lateral recruiting activity over the next 6 to 12 months.

The event was held for RAA members and hosted at Vinson & Elkins, located at 200 W. 6th Street in Austin. The purpose of the annual panel was to provide legal recruiting administrators and hiring professionals with timely, practical insight into market conditions affecting attorney hiring across Texas.[JW1.1]

“Participating in conversations like the RAA annual lateral panel is important to us because it gives recruiting professionals and law firm leaders a chance to compare what we are seeing in real time,” said Jennifer Nelson of Momentum Search Partners.“The lateral market continues to shift, and firms need practical insight into attorney movement, candidate expectations, compensation trends, and competitive positioning. We value the opportunity to contribute to that discussion and help legal employers make more informed hiring decisions.”

About Momentum Search Partners

Momentum Search Partners is a Texas-based legal recruiting firm that helps law firms and corporate legal departments hire top attorney and compliance talent across the state. Headquartered in Austin with offices in Dallas and Houston, the firm has completed more than 1,000 placements and brings more than 120 years of combined recruiting experience to the Texas legal market.

Momentum Search Partners is WBENC-certified as a Women's Business Enterprise, reflecting that the firm is at least 51 percent woman-owned, operated, and controlled. The firm partners with AmLaw firms, regional firms, and corporate legal departments across Texas and nationally, providing strategic recruiting services for partner, associate, and in-house legal roles.