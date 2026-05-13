Rajasthan Govt To Cut Fuel Use, CM To Reduce Convoy After PM's Appeal

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that the state government has issued special guidelines to promote the conservation of petrol and diesel, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal on national resource management.

Addressing the media here, Sharma said the Prime Minister's appeal on various national issues has had a positive impact across the country, and Rajasthan is also taking steps in the same direction. He said the government has decided to reduce fuel consumption by cutting down unnecessary usage of vehicles by officials and public representatives.

"I have myself decided to reduce the number of vehicles in my convoy. All officials and public representatives in the state will also ensure economy in vehicle usage and avoid unnecessary deployment of vehicles," the Rajasthan CM said.

"Programs should also be reduced in number to save petrol and diesel consumption," Sharma said, adding that the move is aimed at supporting national efforts toward energy conservation.

The move comes amid growing concerns over fuel supply and rising energy challenges due to tensions in West Asia.

PM Modi's Appeal for National Conservation

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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