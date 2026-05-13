Delhi Creator Earns Rs 24,000 In One Day Selling Maggi At Mountain Hilltop Stall WATCH Viral Video

A Delhi-based content creator decided to leave city life for the mountains and test a simple business idea. He turned a basic plate of Maggi into a one-day sales experiment to see how much money he could earn at a scenic hilltop location. The creator, Devansh Tyagi, is known for posting challenge-based videos on Instagram. In this project, he documented the full day of setting up a temporary Maggi stall and tracking his earnings.

Starting the challenge

In the video, Tyagi spoke directly to the camera and said,“Let's see how much I can earn by selling Maggi in the mountains.” This marked the beginning of his experiment.

He then searched for a suitable scenic spot in the hills. After finding a location with a wide view of the mountains, he began building a makeshift stall from scratch.

He arranged packets of instant noodles for display. He placed tables and plastic chairs for customers to sit and eat. He also created a temporary cooking station overlooking the landscape.

Cooking setup and stream water debate

One part of the video showed Tyagi collecting water from a nearby mountain stream to cook the Maggi. This moment later became a topic of discussion online.

While many viewers focused on the business success, some raised concerns about hygiene and safety due to the use of stream water.

The water collection scene was widely shared and commented on, with mixed reactions from viewers.

Customers arrive

Soon after setting up, customers began visiting the stall. Hikers and tourists stopped by to try the food.

The video showed people sitting at the temporary stall, enjoying steaming bowls of Maggi while taking in the mountain view. Tyagi prepared each order fresh. He served customers and spoke with them as they ate.

Many customers appeared happy with the taste. Some complimented the food. Others seemed amused by finding a Maggi stall in the middle of the mountains.

Pricing details

Tyagi clearly mentioned his prices in the video:



Regular Maggi: Rs 100 per plate Butter Maggi: Rs 120 per plate

These prices were part of the experiment, and customers paid for their orders during the day.

All stock sold out

As more visitors arrived, sales continued throughout the day. By the end of the experiment, all the Maggi packets had been sold.

The creator then revealed his total earnings. He claimed that he made Rs 24,000 in one day from selling about 225 plates of Maggi at the hilltop location.

This figure quickly caught attention online.

Online reactions

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms. Many viewers reacted to both the earnings and the unique business idea.

Some users joked that the video had discovered a new business model. They suggested that selling Maggi at tourist spots in scenic areas could be highly profitable.

Others reacted with humour, saying they would try the same idea but expected customers not to turn up if they did it.

However, not all reactions were positive. Several users focused on the stream water shown in the video. They questioned hygiene standards and safety practices. These viewers said everything seemed fine until the water collection scene appeared.

Some commenters expressed concern about food safety, especially when using natural water sources without clear treatment.

Comfort food in the mountains

Despite the debate, many Indian viewers said the idea felt familiar. Hot Maggi noodles are often linked with hill station trips and mountain travel.

For many people, eating warm noodles in cold weather with a mountain view is a common and comforting experience.

Devansh Tyagi's one-day Maggi stall experiment has become a viral topic. The video showed how a simple idea, careful setup, and tourist demand helped him claim earnings of Rs 24,000 in a single day.

While many praised the creativity and business effort, others raised questions about hygiene and safety. The clip continues to generate discussion online about small businesses, content creation, and food practices in public spaces.