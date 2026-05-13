Golf: Four Indian-Origin Players In A Packed Field At The PGA Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Newton Square (USA), May 13 (IANS) With four golfers of Indian origin competing together in a major championship for the first time, the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club promises to be one of the most exciting major championships in recent years, not only because of the strength of the field but also due to the historic presence of the four.

Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, Aaron Rai, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju will all tee off at Aronimink, bringing with them rising reputations and the possibility of producing a memorable surprise in the race for the Wanamaker Trophy.

The PGA Championship has been dominated by American winners over the last decade, with the United States claiming the title for ten consecutive years. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament once again as one of the strongest favourites after another dominant season.

However, Rory McIlroy, already the winner of the year's first major, will also be among the leading contenders despite concerns over a minor injury. A victory for McIlroy would place him in elite company, making him only the fifth player since 1960 to win the first two majors of the season.

Among the Indian-origin quartet, Akshay Bhatia, who is supported by Hero MotoCorp, arrives with perhaps the strongest momentum. The 24-year-old American has continued his rapid rise on the PGA Tour and has established himself as one of golf's brightest young talents.

His breakthrough victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this season marked his third PGA Tour title and confirmed his growing status among the elite players in the game. Strong performances at prestigious tournaments such as THE PLAYERS Championship, the RBC Heritage, and the Genesis Invitational have further strengthened his credentials.

Bhatia's creative shot-making ability and increasingly reliable putting could prove especially valuable at Aronimink, a course expected to reward imagination and touch around the greens. Although he recently finished tied for 37th at the Truist Championship, his overall form throughout the season indicates that he could challenge seriously in his pursuit of a first major title.

Sahith Theegala, who has the same sponsor, Hero, as Bhatia, also enters the tournament with considerable promise. Known for his aggressive playing style and fearless approach, Theegala has quietly built a consistent season with several top-10 finishes, including impressive performances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Farmers Insurance Open. His ability to make birdies in difficult situations and produce remarkable recovery shots has made him one of the most entertaining golfers on tour.

Theegala's greatest strength lies in his confidence under pressure. When his putter performs well, he can completely transform the momentum of a tournament. However, occasional inconsistency off the tee remains a concern, especially on demanding championship courses. Despite a disappointing finish at the Truist Championship, Aronimink's strategic layout could suit his creativity and shot-making skills better than many other venues.

Aaron Rai may not receive the same attention as Bhatia or Theegala, but the English golfer has steadily built a reputation as one of the most dependable players on tour. Rai's game is built on precision, patience, and composure, qualities that are often crucial in major championships. His recent strong showing at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic highlighted his consistency and excellent ball-striking ability.

The challenging setup at Aronimink, with its restored bunkers and difficult green complexes, may perfectly suit Rai's disciplined style. While he may not possess the explosive flair of some rivals, his steady approach could allow him to gradually climb the leaderboard and emerge as a surprise contender.

The most intriguing figure among the quartet is Sudarshan Yellamaraju, the Indian-born Canadian rookie who has rapidly become one of golf's most fascinating stories. Yellamaraju secured his place in the PGA Championship field following an impressive tied-19th finish at the Truist Championship. Earlier in the year, he shocked the golfing world with a tied-fifth finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, a result that dramatically improved his world ranking.

Unlike many modern professionals, Yellamaraju developed much of his game without formal coaching, relying heavily on self-learning through online videos. His natural style, calm temperament, and fearless attitude have quickly earned admiration from fans and fellow players alike. Although this will be his first appearance in a major championship, his recent performances suggest he has the confidence and ability to compete with the very best.

With stars such as Scheffler, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, and Jordan Spieth all in the field, the competition at Aronimink will be intense. Yet the presence of four talented golfers of Indian origin adds a unique and historic dimension to the championship, and any one of them could emerge as the surprise story of the tournament.