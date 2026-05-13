In-Flight Catering Services Industry Analysis Report 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, And Forecast Insights

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "In-Flight Catering Services market to surpass $28 billion by 2030. In comparison, the Catering Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $196 billion by 2030, with In-Flight Catering Services to represent around 14% of the parent market. Within the broader Hospitality industry, which is expected to be $7,439 billion by 2030, the In-Flight Catering Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The In-Flight Catering Services Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the in-flight catering services market in 2030, valued at $10 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to expansion of air passenger traffic across emerging economies such as China and India, the penetration of low-cost carriers alongside premium airline services, long-haul international travel demand, airport infrastructure development, and airline focus on enhancing onboard passenger experience through diversified catering offerings.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global In-Flight Catering Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the in-flight catering services market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high frequency of domestic and international flights, presence of major airline operators, demand for customized and premium meal options, airline partnerships with specialized catering providers, and innovation in menu design, packaging, and onboard food service logistics.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The In-Flight Catering Services Market In 2030?

The in-flight catering services market is segmented by aircraft seating class into economy class, business class, and first class. The economy class market will be the largest segment of the in-flight catering services market segmented by seating class, accounting for 58% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The economy class market will be supported by the volume of economy passengers globally, adoption of buy-on-board meal concepts, demand for cost-efficient catering solutions by airlines, low-cost carrier networks, and emphasis on standardized meal production and distribution to manage operational efficiency at scale.

The in-flight catering services market is segmented by source into in-house and outsource.

The in-flight catering services market is segmented by flight type into full service carriers and low cost carriers.

The in-flight catering services market is segmented by food type into meal, bakery and confectionery, beverage, and other types.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The In-Flight Catering Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the in-flight catering services market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global In-Flight Catering Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the in-flight catering services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the surge in demand for personalized and specialized dietary menus, the rapid digitalization of onboard retail and meal management, and the expansion of low-cost carrier (LCC) pre-packaged services, all of which are expected to reshape service models.

Surge In Demand For Personalized And Specialized Dietary Menus - The surge in demand for personalized and specialized dietary menus is expected to become a key growth driver for the in-flight catering services market by 2030. Airlines are increasingly offering tailored meal options such as vegan, gluten-free, halal, and health-focused menus to cater to diverse passenger preferences and medical requirements. This shift is being supported by advancements in data analytics and passenger profiling, enabling airlines to better anticipate dietary needs and enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, premium travelers are demanding curated dining experiences that reflect restaurant-quality standards at altitude. Catering providers are therefore expanding menu customization capabilities and ingredient sourcing networks to meet these expectations. As a result, the surge in demand for personalized and specialized dietary menus is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Rapid Digitalization Of Onboard Retail And Meal Management - The rapid digitalization of onboard retail and meal management is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the in-flight catering services market by 2030. Airlines are adopting digital platforms that enable passengers to pre-order meals, customize selections, and make onboard purchases through mobile apps and seatback systems. These technologies help optimize inventory management, reduce food wastage, and improve operational efficiency in catering logistics. Integration of real-time data systems also allows airlines to align catering supply with passenger demand more accurately across routes. Furthermore, digital payment systems and connected cabin environments are enhancing convenience and increasing onboard spending. Consequently, the rapid digitalization of onboard retail and meal management is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) ""Pre-Packaged"" Services - The expansion of low-cost carrier (LCC) pre-packaged services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the in-flight catering services market by 2030. LCCs are increasingly adopting simplified catering models that focus on ready-to-eat, pre-packaged meals and snacks to reduce operational complexity and turnaround times. These offerings enable airlines to streamline service delivery while generating additional ancillary revenue through onboard sales. The scalability and cost-effectiveness of pre-packaged catering solutions are also encouraging wider adoption across short-haul and regional routes. Moreover, partnerships with branded food providers are helping LCCs enhance product appeal and differentiate their offerings. Therefore, the expansion of low-cost carrier (LCC) pre-packaged services is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The In-Flight Catering Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the economy class market, the business class market, and the first class market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising global air passenger volumes, increasing segmentation of airline service tiers, growing focus on enhancing onboard service differentiation, and continuous innovation in catering formats aligned with passenger expectations across different cabin classes. This momentum reflects the aviation industry's emphasis on improving passenger engagement, optimizing service delivery models, and expanding revenue opportunities through differentiated inflight offerings, accelerating growth across the global in-flight catering services ecosystem.

The economy class market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the business class market by $3 billion, and the first class market by $1 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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