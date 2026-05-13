MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Professor David Clutterbuck, the world's most published author on coaching and mentoring and co-founder of the European Mentoring and Coaching Council (EMCC), today launched Ask David, an AI coaching assistant trained on his complete body of work, at the EMCC Global Annual Conference in Zagreb, Croatia. Ask David was built by Personify, an AI clone platform for coaches and thought leaders used by experts across 94 countries.

Professor David Clutterbuck has spent 40 years developing coaching and mentoring theory and practice globally. He has authored over 80 books and 900+ articles and briefings on coaching, mentoring, team dynamics and leadership. He pioneered frameworks including the PERILL Model, the Coach Maturity Model and the Seven Conversations of Coaching.

Ask David at a glance:

Trained on 80+ published books and 900+ articles by Professor David Clutterbuck

Supports voice conversation and text-based coaching questions

Cites source material from Professor Clutterbuck's published work in every response

Currently in beta, available by invitation from CCMI



Ask David attracted 48 user registrations in the first two minutes of launch.



Ask David in action

When asked how coaches should maintain relevance in an AI-driven future at the EMCC Global Conference, Ask David responded: "The future belongs to coaches who can work with the messiness of nested systems, helping leaders navigate not just their own behaviour, but the dynamics of their teams and the wider organisations they inhabit. Your value lies in your ability to partner with technology to enhance your own capacity for reflection and to reach levels of systemic insight that were previously inaccessible."

"Professor Clutterbuck has built the most comprehensive body of coaching knowledge in the world," said Henry Howard-Tripp, Co-Founder of DeepQuery Ltd. "We built Ask David to make that knowledge accessible to every coach. At any hour, between sessions, in any country. Ask David answers from David's actual published work and cites its sources in every response. It is not a generic AI. It is the closest thing to having David in the room."

The EMCC Global Conference is the annual summit for coaching professionals worldwide. Professor Clutterbuck co-founded EMCC in 1992 and remains central to its development of coaching standards globally. Launching Ask David at the conference places 40 years of his research directly in the hands of the community it was created to serve.



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Ask David?

Ask David is an AI coaching assistant built by Personify and launched at the EMCC Global Conference in Zagreb on 13 May 2026. It answers coaching questions drawn from Professor Clutterbuck's 80+ books and 900+ articles, citing the source material in every response.

Q: Who is Professor David Clutterbuck?

Professor David Clutterbuck is widely regarded as the godfather of coaching, with 40 years of research and over 80 published books. He co-founded the European Mentoring and Coaching Council and developed frameworks used by coaches in over 94 countries, including PERILL, the Coach Maturity Model and the Seven Conversations of Coaching.

Q: What is Personify?

Personify is an AI clone platform that builds custom AI versions of coaches, consultants and thought leaders, trained on their own content, voice and frameworks. The platform has powered over 1,000,000 conversations for experts across 94 countries. Personify is built and operated by DeepQuery Ltd, headquartered in London.

Q: How does an AI coaching clone work?

A Personify clone is trained on the expert's published books, articles and frameworks. When a user asks a question, the clone draws on that body of work and cites the source in every response. The result comes from the expert's actual knowledge, not a generic AI model.

Q: How can coaches build their own AI clone?

Coaches and thought leaders can visit personify/done-for-you or contact.... Personify offers a done-for-you service that builds, trains and launches a custom AI clone in under four weeks.

About Personify by DeepQuery

Personify (personify) is an AI clone platform that builds custom AI versions of coaches, consultants and thought leaders. The platform has powered over 1,000,000 conversations for experts across 94 countries. Ask David is the first institutional coaching AI built on a complete lifetime body of published research. Personify is built and operated by DeepQuery Ltd, founded in London by Henry Howard-Tripp and Jekabs Musins. DeepQuery Ltd is registered in England and Wales.

About CCMI

Clutterbuck Coaching and Mentoring International Ltd (CCMI) is the research and development organisation founded by Professor David Clutterbuck. CCMI advances evidence-based coaching and mentoring practice globally. For information visit clutterbuck-cmi.