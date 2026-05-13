Mumbai, Pune And Bangalore See Rising TV And Dining Table Rental Demand In 2026 As ₹1,00,000 Furnishing Costs Push Households Toward ₹1,200/Month Rentomojo Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IT-corridor households across Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore are increasingly comparing ₹1,00,000-plus ownership outlays against bundled rental plans that include installation, relocation, and damage cover.

Bangalore, IN, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for smart TV and dining table rentals is rising across Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore through 2026, as bundled monthly plans starting near ₹1,200 emerge as a practical alternative to outright purchases that routinely cross ₹1,00,000 for a furnished living and dining space. Rental platforms operating in these three cities, including Rentomojo, are seeing steady adoption across IT-corridor and high-churn rental neighbourhoods, a pattern shaped more by project-cycle housing tenures than by lifestyle preference. To learn more, visit

The trend is most visible in Pune's IT belt - Hinjewadi Phase 1 and 2, Wakad, Kharadi, Baner, and Kothrud - where eighteen-to-thirty-month project assignments compress household furnishing decisions. Mumbai's Powai, Andheri East, Thane West, and Bandra clusters show the same pattern, with apartment turnover cycles averaging two years and relocation costs that frequently exceed the secondary-market value of mid-range electronics. Bangalore's Whitefield, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, and Marathahalli belts mirror the dynamic, with home-furnishing decisions tied to expected stay duration rather than asset accumulation.

A 55-inch smart TV in the ₹55,000 to ₹65,000 price band carries embedded total cost of ownership components that household budgets often under-account for. Wall-mount installation runs ₹2,500 to ₹4,000, an extended warranty averages ₹3,500 over two years, and resale values typically depreciate 40 to 50 percent within the first eighteen months. A 6-seater sheesham or engineered-wood dining set in the ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 range adds polish and cushion-replacement expenses of ₹2,000 to ₹3,500 annually, with secondary-market resale values that rarely exceed 30 percent of original purchase price.

Against this backdrop, bundled rental plans for the same TV-and-dining configuration begin at approximately ₹1,200 per month across the three cities, with delivery, installation, and damage cover included in the monthly figure. Over a twelve-month tenure, the comparison narrows further once depreciation and relocation costs are factored into the ownership case. The contrast between a ₹60,000 TV plus ₹40,000 dining set ownership outlay and a ₹1,200-per-month bundled rental plan is increasingly cited in renter discussions around cost control, particularly among households planning short-to-medium-term stays.

Product flexibility also plays a key role in adoption, alongside cost. TV rental catalogues typically span 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch configurations, with users selecting screen size against room dimensions. Dining table rentals offer 4-seater compact formats for one-bedroom apartments and 6-seater configurations for shared households, with material choices across sheesham, engineered wood, and glass-top variants. Bundled selections allow living and dining essentials to be combined under a single monthly plan, with upgrade and swap options that ownership does not offer without secondary capital outlay.

Smart TV and dining-table ownership economics are becoming increasingly difficult to justify for households with tenure horizons under three years, as resale depreciation and relocation costs erode the case for purchase. Furniture and electronics rentals are emerging as part of a broader shift toward access-based consumption across Indian metros, where upfront purchase costs are weighed against subscription alternatives that include built-in service, relocation, and damage cover.

As tenure-bound households across Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and other metros continue to weigh ₹1,00,000-plus furnishing outlays against ₹1,200-per-month bundled plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are registering measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across IT-corridor and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore See Rising TV and Dining Table Rental Demand in 2026

CONTACT: Rentomojo Private Limited +91 1800 102 6601... B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace, WJ88+69V BMTC Complex, Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068