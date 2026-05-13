Multinational Military Exercise PRAGATI 2026 To Begin In Meghalaya

The stage is set for Exercise PRAGATI 2026, a multinational military exercise to be held at the Joint Training Node, Umroi, in Meghalaya from May 20 to 31. Participating contingents from friendly regional armies will begin arriving on May 18.

A Partnership for Regional Growth

PRAGATI, which stands for Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region, reflects the shared commitment of participating nations towards professional cooperation, mutual learning, and collective preparedness. The exercise will bring together contingents from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Training at Joint Training Node, Umroi

Located amidst the scenic surroundings of Meghalaya, the Joint Training Node at Umroi offers a conducive environment for military training. The pleasant weather, undulating terrain, and natural jungle cover provide suitable conditions for tactical training, joint planning, and validation of operational concepts.

Advanced Training Infrastructure

The Joint Training Node, Umroi, is equipped with modern training infrastructure, including a Joint Warfare Centre, Battle Obstacle Course, Reflex Shooting Range, Small Arms Firing Range, Heliborne Operations Training Area, Jungle Lane Shooting Area, Endurance Trekking Lane, and Validation Exercise Training Area. These facilities support training in command post procedures, obstacle negotiation, reflex shooting, room intervention, fire-and-move drills, jungle operations, heliborne drills, and casualty evacuation.

Culmination and Final Review

The exercise will culminate in a 72-hour drill, which will provide an opportunity to consolidate the lessons learned during the training and demonstrate the interoperability achieved by the participating contingents in a multinational environment.

Senior delegations from participating nations, including Vice Chiefs and senior commanders, are expected to attend the concluding phase of the exercise. Their presence will provide an opportunity to review the conduct of the exercise and further strengthen avenues for continued defence cooperation and professional engagement.

Strengthening Military-to-Military Cooperation

Exercise PRAGATI 2026 is being conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship, and mutual respect. It aims to build trust, enhance interoperability, and strengthen military-to-military cooperation among the participating armies. The exercise reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to constructive defence engagement with friendly foreign countries and to addressing common security challenges through cooperation, joint training, and shared learning.

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