Crown Prince Emphasises Importance Of Technological Solutions To Tackle Traffic

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Wednesday chaired a regular meeting of the National Council for Future Technology, during which he emphasised the importance of projects that tackle traffic congestion through the use of technology. During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who is chairman of the council, the Crown Prince urged all relevant institutions to work together to implement projects in this area, and to draw on existing expertise in the private sector and academia.

His Royal Highness underscored the importance of implementing projects within specific timeframes, so that citizens can experience their impact on the reduction of traffic congestion.

The Crown Prince was briefed by members of the sub-committee on traffic regarding the use of technology to enhance road safety and reduce traffic congestion, as well as key smart transport projects to be implemented.

Transport Minister Nidal Katamine, Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain, the council's members, and experts from the private sector attended the meeting.

//Petra// AK