Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires Vitoria International, LLC, A Leading Surfaces Distribution Business In Charleston, SC And Savannah, GA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, Georgia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --has completed the acquisition of, a distributor of natural stone and quartz serving fabricators, professional builders, interior designers, and remodelers in the Charleston, SC and Savannah, GA areas. Leaders Adriene Araujo & Fabio Venturini and their team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition.

“We are thrilled to have Vitoria International join the Construction Resources team. Their commitment to serving the Charleston and Savannah designer and builder communities with high-quality, beautiful stone is unmatched. As CR enters Charleston with our new Design Center coming later in 2026, we couldn't ask for a better stone & surfaces partner to support our Design Center collection, alongside our distinguished family of surfaces companies across the east coast – UMI Stone, Cancos Tile & Stone, and Opustone. We look forward to Vitoria's continued growth and success in serving their customers.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“For over 20 years, Vitoria has passionately served Charleston and Savannah customers with stone we source from across the globe. We are excited to become part of Construction Resources and look forward to taking care of our customers and delivering the same level of quality and service they expect.” – Adriene Araujo, Vitoria International

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

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Vitoria International Joins Construction Resources' Growing Family of Premier Surfaces Companies

CONTACT: Katherine Patton Construction Resources...