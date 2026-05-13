Thurgood Marshall College Fund Officials Support The Reintroduction Of The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) support and applaud the reintroduction of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams and U.S. Rep. French Hill.

The Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education for (IGNITE) HBCU Excellence Act recognizes the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the most important way possible: by providing HBCUs the support and investment needed to deepen their transformational work.

Rep. Adams and Rep. Hill will reintroduce the bipartisan bill on Thursday, May 14 at 11:15 a.m. ET at the House Triangle on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

“The IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act is critical to our institutions as they prepare our students to lead in a global workforce,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.“This act will provide support in the form of infrastructure and services imperative for career readiness. TMCF stands with Rep. Adams and Rep. Hill and applaud their advocacy."

For press inquiries or questions, contact Rep. Adams' chief of staff, Adrienne Christian, at... or (202) 940-6284.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.

CONTACT: Clara Ross Stamps The Thurgood Marshall College Fund 240-931-0696...