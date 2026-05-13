SBI Exploring 'Behavioural Biometrics' Tech To Combat Hackers: MD Ashwini Tewari

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) State Bank of India is exploring new-age technology such as“Behavioural Biometrics” to strengthen cybersecurity systems and prevent hacking attempts, the bank's Managing Director Ashwini Tewari said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Tewari said the country's largest lender is closely evaluating advanced digital security tools as cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly in the banking sector.

“State Bank of India is looking into new tech called 'Behavioural Biometrics' to stop hackers,” he said.

Behavioural biometrics uses patterns such as typing speed, touch behaviour, device handling and user interaction habits to identify suspicious activity and enhance fraud detection mechanisms in digital banking platforms.

Tewari also highlighted a major shift in customer preferences from traditional savings towards investment-oriented products. He said banks now need to focus not only on their own offerings but also on investment products that are aligned with customer interests.

“From savings towards investment, that is one thing. Everyone is looking at it,” Tewari said, adding that banks will increasingly have to work with products such as mutual funds and other investment avenues that suit customer needs.

On regulatory compliance, the SBI MD said anti-money laundering requirements and transaction monitoring norms in the banking system have become far more stringent. He noted that banks are operating under intensive compliance frameworks mandated by the Reserve Bank of India and the Government of India.

“I would like to say that the Money Laundering Law and, along with it, Transaction Monitoring and its associated requirements are much more intensive in banking,” Tewari said.

Behavioral biometrics is an advanced security technology that continuously verifies a user's identity by analyzing unique behavioral patterns such as typing speed, mouse movements, scrolling habits, and touchscreen interactions. Operating passively in the background, it provides seamless, high-security authentication while helping distinguish genuine users from fraudsters without disrupting the user experience.