Bihar Govt Approves New Police Station Buildings Across Eight Districts​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 13 (IANS) In a significant move to strengthen policing infrastructure, the Bihar government has granted administrative approval for the construction of modern police station buildings across eight districts.​

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared the development through a post uploaded on his official X handle on Wednesday.​

“The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of the police force while improving public safety and service delivery,” he said.​

The approved projects cover key locations across the state, including NTPC Barh Police Station in Patna, Madhubani Police Station in Purnea, Palasi and Sikti Police Stations in Araria, Vasudevpur Police Station in Munger, Mirganj Police Station in Gopalganj, and Goradih and Kahalgaon Police Stations in Bhagalpur.​

The government has sanctioned substantial funds for these projects, including Rs 8.75 crore for NTPC Barh Police Station in Patna district, Rs 5.23 crore for Madhubani Police Station in Purnea, Rs 8.74 crore for Palasi Police Station in Araria, Rs 8.72 crore for Sikti Police Station in Araria, Rs 8.77 crore for Vasudevpur Police Station in Munger, Rs 8.72 crore for Mirganj Police Station in Gopalganj, Rs 8.85 crore for Goradih Police Station in Bhagalpur, and Rs 8.65 crore for Kahalgaon Police Station in Bhagalpur.​

According to an official, these new police stations will be equipped with modern amenities, offering improved working conditions for police personnel.​

The upgraded infrastructure is expected to strengthen crime control mechanisms and enable faster, more efficient public services.​

The move reflects the state government's broader push to modernise law enforcement infrastructure and improve overall governance and security across Bihar.​

Earlier in the day, the Samrat Choudhary government's cabinet approved 18 proposals.​

Among them, the state cabinet approved the creation of five new Superintendent of Police (Rural) posts in East Champaran, Samastipur, Madhubani, Vaishali, and Siwan.​

These districts are considered vulnerable due to a higher crime rate, especially in rural areas.​