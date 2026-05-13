Abogada Lorena® Rivas Urges Action Ahead Of Supreme Court Citizenship Ruling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Following the highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments on April 1, 2026, regarding birthright citizenship, Rivas & Associates is calling on immigrant communities to stay informed and proactively seek legal guidance. The nationally recognized, Tulsa-based immigration law firm is actively analyzing developments in the case in Washington, D.C., and advising impacted individuals nationwide on how potential policy shifts could affect their families.

The Supreme Court case centers on an effort by the Trump administration to restrict birthright citizenship, arguing that the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause should only apply to children whose parents are already U.S. citizens. For over a century, established legal precedent has dictated that virtually everyone born on U.S. soil automatically receives citizenship, regardless of their parents' immigration status. Civil rights organizations, including the ACLU, have fiercely defended this long-standing interpretation during the recent hearings.

With a final decision expected later this summer, likely in June or early July, the implications are monumental. According to national estimates, more than 250,000 children are born in the United States each year to non-citizen parents, and there are currently more than four million U.S. citizen children born to parents without citizenship.

Senior Attorney and CEO Abogada Lorena® Rivas recently shared her legal insights on the situation during an interview with Fox 23, emphasizing that existing case law has consistently recognized children of immigrants as U.S. citizens. However, she understands the deep anxiety these hearings have triggered within the community.

"As the proud daughter of Mexican nationals who built a life in Mutual, Oklahoma, I know firsthand that the uncertainty surrounding immigration policies doesn't just impact legal statuses; it impacts real families, hopes, and futures," said Abogada Lorena® Rivas. "The arguments made before the Supreme Court challenging the 14th Amendment are understandably alarming. Our firm is closely monitoring these developments, but we cannot afford to just wait and see. We strongly encourage individuals, especially those in mixed-status households, to consult with legal professionals now to explore any available avenues for immigration relief before a ruling is issued."

While the outcome remains uncertain, taking proactive steps is crucial. Changes in the interpretation of the 14th Amendment could profoundly alter future eligibility and legal options for millions of families. Rivas & Associates remains dedicated to breaking down complex legal barriers and providing the high-level representation, education, and affirmative strategies needed to protect the rights of immigrants.

About Rivas & Associates

Empowering Immigrants, Building Futures

Rivas & Associates is a leading immigration law firm based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, committed to helping immigrants across the United States make their American dream an American reality. Founded by Lorena Rivas, the firm is known for its innovative approach, strategic advice, and unwavering dedication to seeking positive results for its clients and their families. Rivas & Associates offers representation in a wide range of immigration matters, from family-based petitions to deportation defense, naturalization, and more.

Read the original press release on the Rivas & Associates website at: press-releases/abogada-lorena-rivas-urges-action-ahead-of-supreme-court-citizenship-ruling/