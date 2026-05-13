Grupo Bimbo Achieves Positive Nutrition Across 98% Of Its Everyday Consumption Portfolio



48% of the Company's total net sales come from products with optimal nutritional quality. ATNi recognized Grupo Bimbo as the global leader in affordable nutrition and the fourth-highest-rated company overall for nutritional performance.



MEXICO CITY, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the leader and largest baking Company in the world, presented its Integrated Annual Report “Celebrating What Unites Us,” outlining the progress of its sustainability strategy through the end of 2025. As part of these advancements, globally, 98% of its everyday consumption products, including breads, sweet baked goods, English muffins, and savory bagels, now offer Positive Nutrition, as they meet an optimal nutritional profile within their category. This has been achieved by strengthening fiber, protein, whole grain, and vitamin content, while reducing sodium, added sugars, and saturated and trans fats.

To classify products as Positive Nutrition, the Company uses the Health Star Rating methodology, an official system developed by the governments of Australia and New Zealand and internationally recognized for its comprehensive approach to evaluating packaged foods. This model rates products on a scale from 0.5 to 5 stars based on their full nutritional profile; products that achieve 3.5 stars or higher are considered to have a verifiably optimal nutritional quality.

In addition, Grupo Bimbo reported that 100% of its everyday consumption portfolio is free from artificial colorants, and 99% contains no artificial flavorings. The company also continues to make progress toward ensuring that its entire global portfolio is free from artificial colors by 2026. Additionally, 48% of its total net sales correspond to products with optimal nutritional quality.

The Company's work in nutrition was recognized by the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNi), an independent foundation based in the Netherlands that evaluates the world's 30 largest food companies. In its most recent 2024 index, Grupo Bimbo ranked as the fourth-highest-rated food company globally, surpassed only by dairy-focused companies, and earned the highest score in the“Affordable Nutrition” category.

Regarding this achievement, Patricia Villalobos, Global Leader of Research and Development at Grupo Bimbo, stated:“Since 2008, we have been transforming our recipes with the aim of continuing to offer nutritious and delicious products that respond to the evolving needs, preferences, and expectations of our consumers. The Positive Nutrition results we see today reflect this ongoing process of continuous improvement.”

Additional sustainability progress

As part of its actions for nature, Grupo Bimbo reported that more than 500,000 hectares were promoted under regenerative agriculture practices for wheat, corn, and potato crops in countries including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, and France. 100% of the Company's electricity consumption, relative to its 2020 baseline, now comes from renewable sources. More than 4,000 electric vehicles are integrated into its operations, positioning Grupo Bimbo as the food company with the largest electric fleet in Latin America. In addition, 99% of its packaging meets recyclability standards, and the Company achieved 100% water reuse relative to its 2020 baseline.

Through its actions for life, which report the Company's social impact, Grupo Bimbo supports 270 Good Neighbor projects in 32 countries, benefiting more than 1.7 million people. In 2025, over 164,000 runners participated in the Bimbo Global Race, enabling the donation of more than 3 million slices of bread to food banks worldwide. The Company continues to advance in diversity and inclusion, with women representing more than 30% of leadership positions globally.

Alejandra Vázquez, Global Leader of Sustainability at Grupo Bimbo, commented:“Since our origins 80 years ago, we have worked every day guided by a very clear philosophy: to build a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company. Today, through our Annual Report, we share the progress that reflects this commitment and our ongoing effort to generate a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.”

To learn more about the Company's sustainability progress, visit its Integrated Annual Report 2025 (At this time, the content is available only in Spanish):

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has presence in 96 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 57 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 251 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,600 sales centers. With sales of over US $22 billion, the Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 56,000 routes and over 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

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