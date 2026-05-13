Correction: Key Information Relating To The Reverse Split To Be Carried Out By Hexagon Purus ASA
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 31 March 2026
Reverse split ratio: 10 old shares give 1 new share
Last day including the right: 15 May 2026
Ex-date: 18 May 2026
Record date: 19 May 2026
New ISIN: NO0013751966
Date of ISIN change: 18 May 2026
Rounding rules: Shareholders who do not hold a number of shares divisible by 10 will, in connection with the implementation of the share consolidation, have their shareholding rounded down so that the shareholder receives a whole number of shares. Fractional shares will not be issued and shareholders will not receive compensation for the rounding. Fractional shares shall be aggregated into whole shares and sold on Oslo Børs. The net income from the sale shall be donated to a charitable cause determined by the Board.
Date of approval: 24 April 2026
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
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