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Italian IP Company Entrusts Operations To New CEO
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Following the completion of the transaction to acquire 99.82% of the shares of Italiana Petroli (IP) from API Holding, Levan Davitashvili has been appointed CEO of IP, Trend reports via SOCAR.
Levan Davitashvili, who will oversee IP's operations in Italy, will work to ensure operational continuity, protect and further strengthen the company's position in the country's energy market, and oversee the process of integrating IP into the SOCAR Group.--
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