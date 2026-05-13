Italian IP Company Entrusts Operations To New CEO

Levan Davitashvili, who will oversee IP's operations in Italy, will work to ensure operational continuity, protect and further strengthen the company's position in the country's energy market, and oversee the process of integrating IP into the SOCAR Group.

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