Kahuna Workforce Solutions Completes Workday Certified Integration, Connecting Workday Learning And Kahuna Skills Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certified integration leverages Workday Learning completions for operational insights in Kahuna, offering leaders real-time visibility into workforce readiness and compliance





HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahuna Workforce Solutions, a Workday Innovation partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status, connecting Kahuna Skills Manager with Workday Learning. The certified integration enables both Kahuna and Workday customers across healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and field service to link Workday Learning activities to skills, role requirements, and competency frameworks.

This integration creates a streamlined bridge between a frontline employee's training and learning data in Workday and their real-world performance in the field through Kahuna. Learning completions become more than just an endpoint and check-the-box activity; they instead can create an automated workflow informed by job, role, or task-specific requirements that can support downstream processes such as workforce planning, readiness, compliance and regulatory requirements, and informed scheduling and staffing decisions.

“Joint customers of Workday and Kahuna can now operationalize their investment in Workday Learning,” said Jai Shah, chief executive officer at Kahuna.“By connecting learning completions to skills, competency, and proficiency data, we are helping organizations assess whether frontline employees are qualified and ready for the specific rigors of their role, aiming to drive improvements in safety, compliance, engagement and readiness organization-wide.”

The integration is designed to support a broad range of needs and has been used by a global organization with specialized technical workforce requirements. The integration has helped facilitate automated learning assignments based on real-time field data, support compliance reporting for regulatory authorities, encourage engagement in Workday Learning, align development activities with competency frameworks, and better equip technicians for role-critical tasks before they arrive on-site.

More information on Kahuna's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which is designed to offer centralized access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading operational readiness platform built for frontline enterprises. Through its Skills Manager, Ladder and CertIQ solutions, Kahuna helps operations, HR and learning leaders gain real-time visibility into validated skills, workforce readiness and career advancement. Kahuna serves organizations in healthcare, energy, field services and manufacturing, supporting teams responsible for hundreds to tens of thousands of frontline employees. For more information, visit

An image accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Relations Contact Torrye Metoyer Marketing Director...