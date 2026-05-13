Amul Raises Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre Across India From May 14

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 13 (IANS) India's largest dairy cooperative, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), announced a nationwide increase of Rs two per litre in the prices of Amul fresh milk, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14.

The federation markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, GCMMF said the increase applies to major variants and packs across India and represents a 2.5 to 3.5 per cent rise in maximum retail prices.

The federation said the increase remained“lower than the average food inflation”. The cooperative said no increase had been made in Amul milk prices since May 2025.

It attributed the latest revision to rising input costs borne by its 36 lakh milk producers. According to the statement, the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel had increased significantly over the past year.

The federation also said member unions had increased payments to farmers by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat, amounting to a 3.7 per cent increase over the last year.

“It is important to note that under the Amul cooperative structure, 80 per cent of the money received from customers is returned to milk producers,” the federation said, adding that a major portion of the latest increase would go back to dairy farmers to encourage higher milk production.

Under the revised prices for Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Saurashtra and Kutch, a 500 ml pouch of Amul Taaza will cost Rs 29 instead of Rs 28, while the one-litre pack will rise from Rs 55 to Rs 57.

A 500 ml pouch of Amul Cow Milk will now cost Rs 30, up from Rs 29, and Amul Shakti will increase from Rs 31 to Rs 32 for 500 ml packs.

The price of one-litre Amul Tea Special has been revised from Rs 63 to Rs 66, while the 500 ml Amul Gold pouch will cost Rs 35 instead of Rs 34. The price of 500 ml buffalo milk has also been increased from Rs 37 to Rs 39.

The previous revision in Amul milk prices was announced on April 30, 2025 and came into effect from May 1, 2025, when GCMMF raised prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants, citing higher production and operational costs.

At the time, the federation had said it had not increased fresh pouch milk prices since June 2024.