Keralam CM: Suspense Continues! Jairam Ramesh Says 'Wait Till Tomorrow'

Delhi: The suspense over Kerala's next Chief Minister will continue for another day. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters in Delhi that the announcement will be made tomorrow, not today. He was speaking to the media who were waiting outside Mallikarjun Kharge's house, hoping for an AICC press conference.

It seems a half-hour meeting between Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge didn't lead to a final decision, even though everyone was expecting one today. Back in Kerala, the mood is also shifting. Supporters who had gathered outside V.D. Satheesan's house in Aluva Desom have started leaving after being told to wait until tomorrow. The scene was similar at Ramesh Chennithala's house, where the crowds have also dispersed.

Sources say the party's high command wants to consult senior leader A.K. Antony before taking a final call. They also called Kodikkunnil Suresh, who has reportedly backed V.D. Satheesan for the top job.

All eyes in Kerala are on the high command to see who they will pick. The names of K.C. Venugopal, V.D. Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala are all in the mix. People are getting restless. It's been ten days since the election results, and there's still no clarity on the CM. This delay has brought the state's administration to a virtual standstill. Meanwhile, in all other states where elections were held at the same time, new governments are already up and running. Even the allies are getting frustrated as people have started questioning the leaders about the hold-up.