MENAFN - Live Mint) Over 1,000 passengers aboard the UK-operated cruise ship Ambition have been prevented from leaving the vessel in France after 49 people were affected by a gastrointestinal illness, according to BBC.

Health authorities in Bordeaux stated that three infected passengers were placed in isolation in their cabins, and all remaining passengers were temporarily prohibited from disembarking at the port.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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.5 QUESTIONS1What gastrointestinal illness affected passengers on the cruise ship Ambition?⌵

Over 1,000 passengers aboard the UK-operated cruise ship Ambition were affected by a gastrointestinal illness. Health authorities in Bordeaux stated that 49 people fell ill.

2Why were passengers prevented from disembarking the cruise ship in France?⌵

Passengers were prevented from disembarking because 49 people had fallen ill with a gastrointestinal illness. Three infected passengers were placed in isolation in their cabins, and all remaining passengers were temporarily prohibited from leaving the vessel.

3How does the Andes virus spread, and is it similar to COVID-19?⌵

The Andes virus primarily spreads through exposure to rodent droppings or urine. It is not similar to SARS-CoV-2 as it infects deeper in the lungs, making person-to-person transmission much harder compared to COVID-19.

4What are the symptoms and incubation period of the Andes virus?⌵

Symptoms can appear between five days and six weeks after exposure, usually starting with general symptoms like fever, headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. The virus has a long incubation period, potentially leading to more cases in the weeks following exposure.

5Should the average person be worried about the Andes virus outbreak on cruise ships?⌵

No, the average person should not be worried. Previous outbreaks have been controlled with containment measures, and health authorities understand how the virus spreads. This outbreak is not believed to have pandemic potential.