CCRN Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of Cross Country Healthcare To Knox Lane

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Cross Country Healthcare (Nasdaq: CCRN) (“CCRN”) for $13.25 per share in cash to Knox Lane, a private equity firm.

The sale price is below CCRN's 52-week high of $14.99 per share, which may indicate an opportunistic purchase.

Additionally, CCRN had previously reached an agreement in December 2024 to be acquired by Aya Healthcare for $18.61 per share in cash. That agreement was terminated in December 2025.

If you remain a CCRN shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....

“We are investigating whether the CCRN board of directors acted in the best interests of CCRN shareholders in recommending the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the sale price is fair to CCRN shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage CCRN shareholders to contact the firm if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

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