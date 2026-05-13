'NTA Has Turned Into 'Non-Trustable Agency': Congress Leader Shivraj More On NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 13 (IANS) After a controversy erupted due to cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination over the alleged paper leak, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress President Shivraj More on Wednesday remarked that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has turned into "Non-Trustable Agency".

The NTA is responsible for conducting the national-level examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

More said: "National Testing Agency has now become a non-trustable agency because this problem of paper leaks has been happening repeatedly."

"In the last five years, there have been at least 60 to 65 incidents of paper leaks in tests. And this breaks the morale of students, especially those who keep everything aside for two-three years to prepare for the exam," he added.

Highlighting the pain of the parents, he said: "The parents of such students take loans or mortgage their jewellery to pay the fees of their children's coaching classes."

He also raised concerns about the mental health of the students.

"In such a situation, students become mentally disturbed. With the exam being rescheduled now, the students and their parents have to further go through mental and financial burden," he said.

Moreover, the Congress leader claimed that the Union government spends around Rs 400 crore on these examinations which is the taxpayers' money.

"This is not a school-level or coaching class exam; it is a national-level examination. The NTA was formed to avoid such kind of negligence," he told IANS.

More alleged that "rackets" are involved in such paper leaks.

"Somewhere or the other, there are link-ups. Whenever there are paper leaks, link-ups among the rackets have been found," he asserted.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress President appealed for the formation of a strict law in order to counter such instances.

"If a strict law is implemented, people would think twice before indulging in such acts," he said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case intensified on Wednesday after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested five people and conducted searches at several locations across the country.

The arrested people include three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined, according to officials.