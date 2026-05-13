IW Technologies Marks 50 Years With Great Place To Work® Certificationtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects a people-first culture that shapes how IW serves customers, partners, and the work itself.

ELGIN, Ill., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IW Technologies, a provider of point-of-sale hardware, infrastructure, and lifecycle services, today announced it has earned Great Place To Work® CertificationTM, a recognition made especially meaningful as the company celebrates 50 years of serving customers, supporting partners and investing in its people. The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback and reinforces a business principle that has guided IW: durable customer and partner relationships start with a workplace built on trust, accountability and shared purpose.

Great Place To Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. The CertificationTM process measures the consistency of a high-trust workplace through direct, anonymous feedback from employees, making the recognition a meaningful signal for employees, customers, partners and future team members.

“A company doesn't reach 50 years on strategy alone. It reaches 50 years because the people inside it want to keep building it,” said Darin Moorhouse, CEO and President of IW Technologies.“That is what this Certification reflects. For us, culture has never been a campaign. It is the way people are treated, how teams show up and how trust gets built over time. As a technology company, we know systems only perform when the foundation is strong. Our most important operating system has always been our people. When they feel valued and supported, that care carries forward to customers, partners and the long-term relationships that have defined IW for five decades.”

The Certification reflects a deliberate operating philosophy: IW invests in its people the way it invests in its infrastructure with intention, consistency and long-term care. That investment is built into the rhythm of the business, showing up in the programs, traditions and shared moments IW chooses to protect year after year.

“Earning this Certification means a great deal to us because it comes directly from our team,” said Andrea Majcher, Human Resources Manager at IW Technologies.“At IW, culture has to be practical enough to live inside the pace of the business. That is why we protect time for it, fund it and make it part of how the company operates. Employee Appreciation Week creates dedicated space for recognition and connection. The IW Reboot, our 90-day wellness initiative, treats employee health as core infrastructure. Our holiday celebration brings nearly 200 employees together, and our annual Santa event makes sure every child of an IW family receives a gift from the 'IW reindeers.' After 50 years, these traditions help IW stay personal and connected as the company continues to grow.”

IW's people-first ethos extends to how the company treats the work itself. Founded on refurbishment, repair and reuse in 1976, IW was building a circular operating model decades before the term existed. In the last 16 months alone, the company has kept more than 1.8 million pounds of hardware out of landfills including 1,301,263 pounds recycled in 2025 and 566,887 pounds recycled year-to-date in 2026. For employees, that impact is visible in the daily work of repair, recovery and responsible disposition. For customers and partners, it is a measurable environmental return embedded in every engagement, not an add-on, but part of the operating model.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that IW Technologies stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."



About IW Technologies

IW Technologies provides POS hardware, deployment, field service, and lifecycle management across multi-site operations. From rollouts and break/fix to depot repair, IW supports store technology at scale, including store networking and low-voltage cabling. For more information, contact (800) 544-5493 or ..., or visit weareiw.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at