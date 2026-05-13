East Bengaluru Dominates City's Residential Market With 57% Launches

East Bengaluru has emerged as the city's most active residential market, with developers increasing launches across Whitefield, Gunjur, Budigere Cross and nearby micro-markets amid sustained demand from technology professionals and improving metro connectivity.

East Bengaluru Leads with 57% of New Launches

According to consultancy Cushman & Wakefield latest report, the eastern corridor accounted for around 57 per cent of Bengaluru's residential launches in the January-March quarter of 2026, as the city recorded launch of 12,664 housing units during the period. The city saw around 4 per cent growth in launches on both quarterly and annual basis.

The report stated "The East sub market dominated launch activity in the quarter. Locations such as Whitefield, Gunjur, Budigere Cross and Hoskote, recorded around 57 per cent share in quarterly launches" The consultancy noted that Bengaluru has been witnessing average quarterly launches of over 12,000 units over the past several quarters, indicating steady developer activity in the market.

It added that East, south-east and north sub markets, i.e., the prime office sub markets, continued to record growth in capital values. Average city-wide rentals appreciated by 1-2 per cent on a quarterly basis and 4-5 per cent on an annual basis.

Tech Sector Demand and Metro Connectivity as Key Drivers

Industry executives said improving metro connectivity, office expansion and strengthening social infrastructure continue to support housing demand in the region. Umesh Gowda H A, Chairman and Founder of Sanjeevini Group, said East Bengaluru continues to remain one of the city's most active residential corridors due to sustained demand from the technology and startup ecosystem.

"The combination of metro connectivity, expanding office corridors and improving social infrastructure has strengthened the region's residential market over the past few years. We are seeing steady demand from both homebuyers and investors, particularly in well-connected micro-markets. East Bengaluru continues to attract interest because of its proximity to employment hubs, improving infrastructure and the potential for long-term value appreciation," he said.

High-End Housing Dominates Market, Mid-Segment Demand Stable

The report further noted that high-end and luxury housing accounted for 68 per cent of Bengaluru's residential launches during the quarter, while the mid-segment category contributed 31 per cent.

Ramji Subramaniam, Managing Director of Sowparnika Projects, said demand for mid-income housing continues to remain steady despite rising property prices in several parts of the city. "With household incomes expected to grow at a faster pace than property prices, buyer confidence in the mid-segment housing category is likely to remain stable. Demand from first-time homebuyers continues to support the segment, particularly for projects that offer a balance between affordability, connectivity and quality living," he said.

Evolving Buyer Preferences and Infrastructure Impact

Rental growth in East Bengaluru also outpaced the city average, with rentals rising around 6 per cent year-on-year compared to Bengaluru's average annual rental growth of 4-5 per cent.

Navin Dhanuka, Director at ArisUnitern RE Solutions Pvt Ltd, said homebuyers in the mid-income category are increasingly focusing on execution capability and transparency while selecting projects. "Bengaluru's mid-segment housing market is evolving, with buyers placing greater emphasis on timely delivery, project quality and transparency. Areas such as Whitefield, Gunjur and Panathur continue to witness healthy demand due to their proximity to major employment hubs and improving infrastructure connectivity," he said.

Bharat Kumar Kandukuri, Director at Sumadhura Group, said infrastructure development and changing buyer preferences are shaping residential demand in East Bengaluru. "Sustained launch activity in East Bengaluru reflects continued homebuyer interest in infrastructure-led micro-markets. There is also growing preference for integrated residential communities with better recreational and wellness amenities, as buyers increasingly look for lifestyle-oriented developments with stronger social infrastructure," he said.

The operational Purple Line extension connecting Whitefield with central Bengaluru has supported residential demand in the region. (ANI)

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