NEET Paper Leak 2026: DUSU President Aryan Maan Demands NTA Director Resignation #Shorts

DUSU President Aryan Maan strongly demands the immediate resignation of the NTA Director after the NEET 2026 paper leak. Students and parents have invested their life savings enough is enough! The entire conspiracy chain must be arrested. ABVP raised the voice in 2024 and continues the fight in 2026. Justice for NEET aspirants! Share this if you support the students!

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